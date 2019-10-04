Onyema: A Patriot Indeed

The recent orgy of xenophobic attacks that resulted in killings and destruction of properties of migrants in South Africa brought out the best in a Nigerian businessman, the chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema.

While the orgy lasted in that former apartheid enclave, migrants’ lives were in danger, even as the South African security agents seemed helpless or conveniently looked the other way. In Nigeria, the government and its agencies resorted to diplomatese unhelpful, time wasting and further exposed the Nigerians trapped in that hell to more vicious attacks.

It was as this disturbing inertia was going on that help came for stranded Nigerians from an unexpected quarter. Onyema volunteered to use his aircraft to evacuate stranded Nigerians in South Africa. No fewer than 500 stranded Nigerians in South Africa benefited from this humanitarian service much to the relief of families and friends back home.

By that action, he saved the lives of many Nigerians and restored the dignity of the Nigerian state that had been battered by the despicable and disgusting way irate crowd and the South African government itself exposed themselves to primitive display of bestiality and descent to primordial base instincts that rightly earned for them international odium and condemnation.

What Onyema did was not lost on Nigerians living in that country traumatised by years of discrimination and ill-treatment under white minority rule. The Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) commended him for his services and noted that the gesture was a show of patriotism.

Similarly, the House of Representatives held a session in his honour and passed a resolution requesting the President to award him a national honour in recognition of his service to fatherland.

The lawmakers gave Onyema a standing ovation when he was called upon to address them. “You have brought tears to my eyes again. I have never been so honoured in my life,” Onyema said in the opening of his speech. The Air Peace boss told the House that the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa has brought respect to Nigeria across the world. He also stated that South Africa was suffering dearly for the attacks by its citizens on non-citizens. He said flights were now going to South Africa empty and while stocks in the country were falling.

For this display of immeasurable love of country, this newspaper joins the federal lawmakers and, indeed, the rest of the country in commending Onyema for putting country first and for sacrificing obvious pecuniary benefits. He, in our considered opinion, represents the face of the New Nigeria, which we believe President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to build. A Nigeria that is brimming with patriotism and built on love that supersedes the threats posed by the cleavages of religion and tribe. A Nigeria where “though tribe and tongue may differ in brotherhood we stand.”

Onyema, in our view, epitomises patriotism and selflessness. He is worthy of emulation by the younger generation. That is why this newspaper considers honouring him not only important as the task of regenerating the country gets underway but also because it provides a lesson in service that has didactic value, especially for the young ones almost consumed by graft, crime and bigotry. This shining example is coming at a time when the nation is searching for urgently needed direction and guide for the youth seemingly wallowing in despair and requiring a lead to actually rediscover who they really are.

What Peace airline was able to achieve with this gesture is to dramatise the essentials of nation building which also demands that the rest of us see ourselves as brothers and sisters and cultivate enough fellow- feeling to be able to make available that proverbial brother in deed who provides that bond that keeps humanity together.

In discussing the Air Peace gesture, we are committed to using it as a take-off point to encourage every Nigerian to overlook that burden of joblessness, harsh economic realities and try to cultivate those simple habits that are almost indispensable as the nation strives to build a society where future generations will not only be proud of but also make it possible for the older generation to use same to imbue in the young ones the habit of giving sacrificially without counting the cost and without bringing to bear elements of tribe, state of origin or any such mundane and anachronistic proclivities that have almost become our albatross as a people, as a nation.

We also use the Air Peace noble deed to prick the consciences of those rich Nigerians who pretend to be donating to charity while at the same time making such donations tax- deductible. Or even worse, use it as a political bargaining chip.