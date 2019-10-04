NEWS
Reps Move To Probe Road Projects From 2007
The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to probe road construction projects executed by the Federal Government across the country from 2007 fiscal year.
The House also urged the Ministry of Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to include rehabilitation of the bad roads across the country in the priority list of the proposed 2020 Budget.
The resolutions followed the adoption of a Motion at plenary sponsored by a Member of the House from Plateau state, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagus, who raised the Motion under matters of urgent public importance.
Bagus while presenting the Motion decried the alarming rate of deaths on the bad roads in the country.
According to the lawmaker, he noted that the challenges caused by poor nature of Nigerian roads, which are in deplorable condition, makes it difficult for road users and commuters to move without recording avoidable loss of lives and enormous damage to vehicles.
“Most federal highways were constructed in the 1970s and since then no major quality construction or rehabilitation has been carried out on these important links.
“These federal highways have been death traps, most of the routes that link further states to the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT,) Abuja, are at the verge of being cut-off from other part of the federating units of Nigeria,” he pointed out.
Bagus added that “if urgent measures are not taken to rehabilitate roads in order to improve the economic and commercial activities of the people in terms of infrastructural development, they will continue to wallop in abject poverty which can lead to the total collapse of the social infrastructure. This can threaten the existence of some States as federating units of the federal Republic of Nigeria if severed from the road network to the FCT.”
He further observed that more Nigerians have been killed on the nation’s highways due to the deplorable conditions of the roads like the dreaded Book Haram insurgency despite several billions of Naira spent on the roads over the years.
According to him, “only yesterday a bridge collapsed in Ekiti State and people died in the process, people die on the roads on daily basis, all the roads are in a sorry state. We as lawmakers, must urgently address the issue because if we don’t do something now, we will not be able to the next level of greatness of our dream.”
The House consequently mandated its Committee on FERMA, chaired by Hon. Olufemi Bamishile, to investigate all roads constructed by the Federal Government since 2007 till date and report back to the House within few weeks for further legislative actions.
MOST READ
Hurdles Before Kogi PDP Ahead Of Gov’ship Poll
Ex-NITDA DG In Court Over Alleged N50m Contract Scam
Police Arrest Comedian MC Fine For Spreading Fake News
US Court Docks Nigerian Hacker, Ogunremi, For $1m Scam
Bequeath Good Legacies To Younger Ones, Perm Sec Urges Nigerians
Uba Sani Unveils Plan Of Action For Committee
Want To Be Remembered For Transforming Education – Obaseki
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
- NEWS17 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: Court Admits Sowore To N150m Bail
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Buhari And Other Authors Of Nigeria’s Famous Book
- NEWS16 hours ago
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
- NEWS15 hours ago
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
- AVIATION15 hours ago
Ethiopian Airline Set For Texas, Bengaluru Routes