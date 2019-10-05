510 Nigerian Communities Benefit From MTN Interventions

MTN Nigeria Plc says at least, 510 communities in Nigeria have been impacted with basic amenities through its ‘What Can We Do Together’ initiative.

Under the initiative, projects that include provision of school learning materials, health equipment and supplies and installation of a solar powered borehole. The projects were executed in partnership with 110 nominators who were awarded at the diner for facilitating the project identification and execution processes.

“Under the phases 1 and 2 of the What Can We Do Together initiative, various interventions were implemented in 400 communities across the country. In phase 3, another 110 communities across the country have been impacted. This means that so far a total of 510 communities across 454 local governments have been transformed!” Director of MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro said at an Appreciation Dinner for Nominators of “What Can We Do Together” Phase 3 in Abuja.

Okoro said the projects were MTN’s own contribution to improving the quality of life in the affected communities.

“Because of them, school children have learning materials, medical equipment have been installed in primary health centres, and solar-powered boreholes have been installed in communities where they had no water,” MTN’s Amina Usman stated.

Usman praised the projects nominators who took action and partnered with us to bring about change to their world.

The dinner party saw the attendance of high profile public officers and their private sector counterparts.