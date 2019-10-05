Amnesty Programme Empowerment: The Dokubo Strategy

Gone are the years when contracts in the Niger Delta amnesty office are largely unaccounted for with a devastating level of high handedness and misplaced priority.

Little wonder why both stakeholders and ex-agitators keep applauding the current coordinator of the programme of his consistency in righting the wrongs. The programme which has been sustained by the Buhari administration is a pointer that it is part of the peace initiatives that the government has retained in a bid to fulfilling its own part of the bargain. We have, however, seen that years of misdirection has slowed down the pace at which the amnesty office would have impacted the thousands of ex-agitators left to be catered for.

One is, however, not shocked at the wanton speed at which the special adviser to the President and coordinator of the amnesty programme is dolling out empowerment packages and entrepreneurial start-up packs to beneficiaries of the amnesty programme. This from our consistent follow-ups of his administration has had wide spread impact on these beneficiaries.

Further probe into the reasons why Prof Charles Dokubo is taking speedy steps in training and placing trainees in strategic employment positions would show that he simply aims at ameliorating the travails of non-placement that these meant-to-be beneficiaries have gone through over the years.

On our last count, over 3,372 people have been given entrepreneurial start-up packs and have undergone vocational training in one year six months of his tenure as coordinator.

It would therefore be out of place to say that his style and strategy as earlier espoused in previous articles is counter-productive.

We have faith in his style and his frequent engagements with our people just as we trust in his capacity to deliver and help the amnesty programme to live up to its fullest potentials.

Martin writes from Abuja.