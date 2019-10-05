At 59, Nigeria Has Grown But Not Developed – Gombe Deputy Gov

Gombe State deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, in this exclusive interview with JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, speaks on Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, democracy, security challenges across the nation, state police, constitution amendment, and other matters of interest

It is Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, how would you assess the journey so far as a nation?

As a nation, I will say Nigeria has grown but not developed. There is a difference between growth and development. Whereas growth is an expansion in some particular sectors of the economy, which of course is natural because of increase in population, development affects positively on the standard of living of the citizens.

As a scholar on developmental studies, I don’t think we have really moved towards improving the standard of living.

At over 60 now, I can even tell you that in the area of standard of living I think we have retrogressed. What we could do, what we could afford, what we enjoyed in the past we no more enjoy.

But unfortunately, the more increase in revenue that we are talking about, the impact on the lives of the people is horrible.

On that note, we have grown, yes we have grown, we have more universities, we have more roads but we have not developed.

But there are monumental challenges facing the nation, don’t you think we have made giant strides despite these challenges?

The challenges are there because we have not moved. Let me tell you there is no organisation anywhere on this planet that has no challenges. It is the ability to overcome those challenges that tells you whether you have succeeded or not particularly as a leader.

What are the strides that you have made when you say there are monumental challenges? Insecurity, lack of water, health for all by year 2000 came and passed, we have not realised anything. So, what is the monumental movement you are talking about? Since we have not been able to overcome our challenges, my brother that is an indication that we have not moved.

Do you think Nigeria has come of age democratically?

We have not. We might have tried but I think we still can do better. Due to ‘dogo turannci’ (high tempo grammar) as they would call it, we leave many things undone. I personally would believe and I am sure, I am correct, whether we like it or not we can improve on our democracy.

Despite whatever anybody may say, we can conduct elections in this country in one day. By the time we conduct elections in one day, all this saying that there is low turnout for elections cannot come up and even cost wise: the ad-hoc staff that you will employ, you engage them for one day.

The people you worry every Saturday to come out for elections, the loss of man-hours would have been for only one day. And I believe even local government elections can be conducted by INEC in one day. In the first election we have house of assembly and you give three ballot papers, you could have added local government chairmanship elections and by that, elections will be concluded in one day.

If elections are conducted in one day, we won’t be experiencing problems of we have not done this, we have not done that. All this saying that there was delay in state assemblies election or national assembly elections won’t be there if elections are conducted in one day. Our laws, perhaps need to be revisited. There are lots of inconsistencies that are there that can mislead people.

I am sorry to say, you have been following the case of Kogi. They are disqualifying a candidate because the deputy is not of age. If we don’t have what we call uniform application of the law, then we cannot say we have come out of the wood, we cannot say we are there in the era of democracy.

What do you think is the way out of the security challenges across the country?

The security challenges are multifaceted. As you know, there are so many reasons. Security challenges could come out of some people on the perception of injustice done to them, some I would say could come out of high unemployment rate in the country, some is also greed. You cannot also rule out politics in it. But the basic thing is, our leaders should really look into how to fish out the real sponsors of these things.

By the time you arrest some of these boys and get their sponsors, that is when the challenges will end. It is just perhaps we are trying to help quench the fire of the house by just putting off the smoke. By attacking the smoke, you are not attacking the cause. It is by the time we get the sponsors, that all these security challenges will stop.

These challenges are getting too many and I was so disappointed that there was a mass grave discovered in Benue State of about 16 people who were kidnapped victims. I think our security agencies should do more of intelligence gathering. The idea of our security agencies to say they are destroying the target will not help us. I am sure that a criminal alive is more useful than one thousand criminals dead, because the dead cannot give you information.

So, we have to change our tactics. Then, I will appeal to security agencies to share information. All security agencies should see themselves as serving the country and complimenting each other. The Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Custom, Nigerian Air Force, should realize that they all have the same father.

So the antagonistic attitude we put in our jobs, the competition we put in our jobs, is one of the major reasons why I think some of our security challenges are prevailing. Sometimes the feeling is: if my own organisation can arrest him, no any other organisations arrested him. But in the outside world, all that we hear security agencies, law enforcement agencies, have arrested this but here we will want to say oh it is the police, ah it is the custom, it is the army.

Once the people fighting the war are not one, these security challenges will be there. But like I said, we all are from the same father and why don’t we share information? Why don’t we develop a zenith to fight these security challenges? I am sure if that one is done, we will succeed. But as long as army wants to be praised for arresting criminals, and custom saying we are the one who arrested this smuggler, my brother the success is very far.

Your Excellency, what is your take on the calls in some quarters for the creation of state police?

I don’t know what a state police would really do. When you ask some governors, they would tell you state police is already on because most of police commands are receiving the bulk of the funding of their logistics from state commands. But my problem is proper training, then integrity. Whether it is state police or federal police, let the police have integrity.

Let us look at those things we really teach our cadets and see what is it we are really teaching them. State police or federal police to me will not make any difference, it is the calibre, it is the attitude that is important. We have to go back and check: What exactly are we telling them? Once there is transparency regarding these things are achieved, whether it is state police or federal police, we will all achieve what we set out to achieve.

It was possible before.

I am just happy that we are talking of community policing and at any rate, I think the security challenges must be addressed. The journalists, the so-called politicians, traditional rulers, the policemen, security agencies, even the vigilantes, the local hunters, everybody must look into security seriously because the goal everybody partakes in this world is survival and security for human beings is survival. We should not concentrate on state police. We used to have native authority police in those days.

Most of these kidnappers, sometimes mention one or two law enforcement agents that are aiding them. The society has degenerated and we need to work, the churches need to work, traditional rulers, the institutions of learning, right from the family, we need to change our attitude. It is very alarming that these days, the lives of human beings are even cheaper than a bag of rice or a bag of groundnut and not even to talk of when money is involved.

Sir, if you are given the responsibility to tinker with the Nigerian constitution, what aspect of it would you want amended?

I am not too conversant with Nigerian constitution, but I have told you: one, I believe that elections in Nigeria can be. conducted in one day and it should be conducted by one body. I am sure if all these elections are conducted by INEC local governments inclusive all these problems we have been experiencing in elections will stop. Let INEC also be consistent with their decisions.

In view of the poor state of our economy, how do you think it can be improved upon?

Government must intervene. It is because we are fallaciously following the law of Adams Smith which says that economy left on its own will by invisible hand move the equilibrium. Government must intervene, see what we are seeing in naira, we allow it to flow and where has it taken us to? There must be intervention. When I joined custom in 1980, a dollar was N65 but it is now N360. We cannot allow a free flow economy. We have to intervene, we have to put on our thinking caps. From a little experience I have in various travels, all the 36 states, 37 if you add Abuja, if they are forced to be a country, they will survive. The whole of Singapore is not bigger than Nafada local government in size. If every state in Nigeria is forced to be a country, it will still survive.

What is Kenya relying on? It is tea. So, Taraba State can survive on tea. Someone told me in Switzerland that the cotton that comes from Kumo in Gombe State is the best he has seen in the whole world. Which means Gombe can survive on cotton. So, it is just a matter of doing a serious thinking and we can reverse the situation we are in. There must be control, we are not in a socialist economy, therefore government must intervene, it must regulate and that is what can take us out of the present state of the economy.

How has your administration fared in piloting the affairs of Gombe State?

That is a difficult question for me because at least you know I am a lecturer anyway. I have never given the opportunity to my students to write their report cards, I write their report cards for them. If you are asking me how far we have fared, you are asking me ‘come and write your report card’ which is not fair. But whatever the case is, all that I know about this administration is that it has the political will to take Gombe out of the place it met it. This political will we have exhibited by not wasting anybody’s time. We get to occasions before time not at that time and you can verify it anywhere.

We don’t believe in giving assignment without supervision, we are ready to supervise, we have the greatest will, we are not ashamed to tell the world where our problem is, we are not ashamed to beg if the people are ready to help us.

That is all I can say about our own administration, but whether we have done something, whether we achieved something in the last 100 days like I said, it will be immoral for me because I still repeat, I have never given my students the opportunity to write their report cards. If you want to give me the opportunity to write my report card, I will say no.