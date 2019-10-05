Commoditization And Commercialization Of Future Human Resource Base

“Millions of our fellow human beings continue to live as contemporary slaves, victims of abominable practices like human trafficking, forced labour and sexual exploitation. Countless children are forced to become soldiers, work in sweat shops or are sold by desperate families. Women are brutalized and traded like commodities. Entire households and villages labour under debt bondage.”

The above quote by Ban Ki Moon, erstwhile Secretary General of the United Nations, sums up the situation of human trafficking globally. Human Trafficking is widespread, profitable and largely in the hands of established syndicates, which makes the task of combating the menace a rather daunting one. Globally, child trafficking is a multi-billion dollar business and one of the fastest growing organized crimes with an estimated 1.2 million victims per year of which 32 percent are Africans, according to data obtained from the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Nigeria is a country of origin, transit and destination for human trafficking and women and children make up the vast majority of the human trafficking chain. Currently, external trafficking of children exists between Nigeria and Gabon, Cameroon, Niger, Italy, Spain, Benin Republic, and the Middle East and North African countries (MENA).

Trafficking in human beings, especially women and children is not new but despite the international and national laws prohibiting child trafficking, the phenomenon seems to have acquired shocking new dimensions.

Nigeria has acquired a reputation for being one of the leading African countries in human trafficking with cross-border and internal trafficking. Trafficking of persons is the third largest crime after economic fraud and the drug trade. In recent times concerted national and international efforts have been made to combat this problem. This scourge is not new hence a fight against the phenomenon (trafficking in persons) dates much earlier than 1951 when a United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others came into force, although this was primarily intended to control the trafficking in women for exploitation through prostitution. Today a number of national and international Instruments have been put in place to combat specific aspects of human trafficking.

Nigeria as a country is involved in both internal and cross border trafficking. Internally an increased number of children are trafficked from rural communities to cities like Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Kano and Ibadan for exploitative domestic work, farm labour and prostitution. Under Cross-Border trafficking Nigeria is involved as a Source Country, Transit Country and as a Destination Country.

Children in Nigeria are trafficked for various purposes, such as

1.Prostitution

2.Involuntary Domestic Servitude

3.Forced Labour

4.Ritual Murders

5.Purchase and Sale of Babies

6.Begging

There are various and diverse reasons that make Nigerian children vulnerable to trafficking. Some of the reasons can be adduced as follows:

1.Widespread poverty

2.Unequal economic and educational opportunities

3.Entrenched Tradition

4.Cultural norms of trust in the extended family safety web

5.Orphaned by HIV/AIDS

6.Broken Homes

7.Demand for cheap commercial sex workers in countries of destination:

8.Peer pressure arising from lack of contentment:

9.Large family size

To combat child trafficking, the whole of government and whole of society need to rise up to the responsibilities of child protection, care and support. This can be done through the eradication of poverty; domestication of global legislations that criminalize the abuse of children such as the Child’s Rights Act; massive advocacy on the existence and dangers of child trafficking; tightening of laws that permit the adoption of children; beefing up security of lives and property so as to easily detect kidnapping and trafficking crimes; and, encourage family planning in order to cut down on large family sizes which is one of the causal factors that facilitate child trafficking among others.

The tenacity of harmful cultural practices, and the organized crime boom which have given rise to crimes like kidnapping resulting in the persistent loss of children to sexual, and labour exploitation require concerted and collective effort. To better combat child trafficking and the resultant calamitous effect on the future of Nigeria, the capacity, zeal and resources of government, international organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations and the civil society is required.