Court Grants Sowore N100m Bail
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, on Friday granted publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, bail on stringent conditions.
Sowore was arrested by the officials of the DSS over his alleged call for revolution in the country.
He was granted bail in the sum of N100m and two sureties in like sum.
The sureties must show evidence of tax payment for three years and must be resident in the FCT.
According to the court, the accused must not travel out of Abuja.
He is expected to remain in the custody of the DSS pending the perfection of his bail conditions.
The court also granted the second defendant, Olawale Bakare, bail with a bond of N50m.
Sowore is facing trial for alleged fraud, treasonable felony and cyberstalking among other offences.
His lawyer, Femi Falana, had on Friday, urged the court in Abuja to grant bail to Sowore, and his co-defendant, Bakare, on liberal terms.
The court said Sowore must avoid partaking in any rallies. It also ordered both defendants to remain within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
It is the second time the court is granting the defendants bail.
The State Security Service (SSS) had ignored the earlier one last week but instead produced the defendants before the court on Monday for arraignment.
