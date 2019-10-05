Google Doodle Celebrates World Teachers Day

Google on Saturday celebrated the World Teachers Day with a doodle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

The World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an international day held annually on 5 October.

”Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO and International Labour Organisation (ILO) recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

”Which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.

”This recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions.

”World Teachers’ Day aims to focus on “appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world” and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching. (NAN)