NEWS
Google Doodle Celebrates World Teachers Day
Google on Saturday celebrated the World Teachers Day with a doodle.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.
The World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is an international day held annually on 5 October.
”Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO and International Labour Organisation (ILO) recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.
”Which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.
”This recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions.
”World Teachers’ Day aims to focus on “appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world” and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching. (NAN)
MOST READ
Zamfara Govt Summons Emergency Meeting Over Slain Soldiers
Security Operatives Smash 7-man Kidnapping Gang In Ondo
Tribunal Upholds Wike’s Re-election, Dismisses ADP’s Petition
World Teachers Day: ASUSS Advocate Free Girl Child Education In Taraba.
NMRC, Kaduna State Reach N3bn Agreement For Affordable Mortgage Scheme
Gov Abiodun Reinstates Teachers Sacked By Amosun
Obaseki Reiterates Support For Judiciary, Sues For Improved Budgeting System
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PDP Gov’ship Candidate, Wada, Does Not Know Kogi State – Bello
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Court Grants Sowore N100m Bail
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Nigeria will remain indivisible – Gbajabiamila
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Child Trafficking: When Women Become Disposable Commodities
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Dangote Tomatoes Plant To Establish N3bn Green House
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Kaduna School Kidnapping: el-Rufai Fingers Boko Haram, Bandits As Abductors Demand N50m Ransom
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Don’t Forget Your Country, PMB Tells Nigerians In S/A
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Forex Intervention: CBN Injects $311.5m, CNY15m Into Retail Market