Insurance: Life Annuity Fund Grows By N47.99bn In H1 2019

The insurance industry life annuity fund portfolio has risen to ₦322,918,475,660.72 as at the end of second quarter (Q2) of 2019 figures that were released by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) indicate.

This represents a growth of 17.46 per cent or N47.99 billion from ₦274,918,556,624.90 billion as at end of Q4, 2018.

Within the same period under focus, the cumulative total Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) payouts stands at ₦122,094,395,111.31 billion as at end of Q2, 2019. Recall that the RLA market has been in existence since the advent of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The RLA portfolio so far has

recorded 73,554 contracts purchased for a total premium of ₦341,615,154,821.14 as at end of Q2, 2019. This depicts 13.02 per cent and 6.21 per cent growth in count and volume, respectively in 2019 from end of Q4, 2018, according to data released by NAICOM’s Head, Commissioner for Insurance’ Directorate, ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami on Saturday.