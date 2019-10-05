Kaduna School Kidnapping: el-Rufai Fingers Boko Haram, Bandits As Abductors Demand N50m Ransom

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has linked Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with the targeting of school children for abduction.

According to him, that the state government has received intelligence that bandits and Boko Haram terrorists are working together towards kidnapping school children .

The governor, who spoke to State House correspondents yesterday in the light of the kidnapping of six schoolgirls in Kaduna , however assured parents that the government had taken steps to forestall future attacks on schools in Kaduna.

According to him, the aim of targeting schools is to gather enough publicity.

He also disclosed that the kidnappers had made contact with the parents of the children and had made a ransom demand of N50 million even as he expressed confidence that they would be released soon.

He said, “We have been receiving intelligence, for some three months now, that the bandits have connected with some elements of Boko Haram, and they will be targeting schools to kidnap children because they know that that is what makes the news.

“And we have reinforced security around our schools, but this school called Engravers Academy is in the middle of nowhere until yesterday. Two days ago, when the kidnapping happened, I didn’t know the school. It is right in the middle of the bush along Abuja-Kaduna road. It’s in the middle of nowhere really; that’s why it was vulnerable.

“Other schools are protected and no one should have any doubts that if your child is in Kaduna State, we are doing our best to protect him or her.

“We already have this arrangement in place; this school fell through the crack because it is quite isolated. It’s in the middle of nowwhere, kilometres off Kaduna; that is why it was vulnerable.

“But other schools are being watched and we do regular surveillance. We use the Nigerian Air Force planes; we use drones. We do regular surveillance all across the state and we get intelligence as to likely targets. So, with the help of security agencies, we are doing the best we can on this.

“Of course, you can never get this 100 percent. Security challenges evolve; you close this chapter, the other one opens, so it’s work in progress. And the reason why we are here is to continue to address those problems with the best resources available, and we are getting the cooperation of all the federal agencies.”

The governor also dismissed claims that parents are withdrawing their children from schools in Kaduna .

“I have not received this information, and as the governor of Kaduna State, I receive this information more than you will ever do. I have no such information that there are withdrawals of children in Kaduna schools.

“As at this morning, I left Kaduna 7am but I get three hours update on the security situation. I have not received such information. Even if people are contemplating of doing that, I want to assure them that we have put in security measures to protect all our schools in Kaduna State. So, there is not need to panic. One incident should not be the reason for hysteria and panic. Let’s be calm, we will deal with the situation, ” he assured.

…Abductors of Kaduna schoolgirls demand N50m ransom

Abductors of the six female students and two staff members of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have demanded a N50 million ransom.

The students and the teachers were abducted from the school in the early hours of Thursday.

One of the two security guards on ground was said to have been shot when he attempted to take on the suspects.

A member of staff of the school said the captors called around 7pm on Thursday to make known their demand.

“Yesterday in the evening, a call came in and the caller said we should pay N50 million for the release of the students and the two

staff that they kidnapped,” he said.

“But we pleaded with them that things are hard and we don’t have that kind of money. They also said things are also hard for them.

“We begged them to collect N100,000 but the man laughs and said N100,000 is nothing. They called again on Friday morning, we are still negotiating.”

Meanwhile some parents have evacuated their children from the school.

But Samuel Amamchukwu, director of the school, said the college had been closed for two weeks as academic activities could not continue while the six students and two staff members are in captivity.

The school, according to Funom Giwa, vice principal (administration), was established in 2004 and had graduated 10 sets of students.

When contacted, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, said the police had mobilised a manhunt for the “criminals with the aim of apprehending them and rescuing the victims”.

“Operations are still going on. Our men are still in the bush, we are trailing them, it is a combined efforts,” he said.

He added that a combined team of police mobile force, anti-kidnapping squad, SARS and operatives of Operation Puff Adder were on the trail of the suspects.