Life After Winning Reality Shows

As the curtains draw on the very controversial reality show Big Brother Naija tomorrow, ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM and SAMUEL ABULUDE chronicle some of the winners of past editions and similar ones and how they have fared after winning the grand prize

Reality shows or entertainment inclined contest have been a veritable tool that has not only empowered the contestants especially the winners with cash, but has also exposed them to the spotlight.

The road to success and career fulfilment itself is not easy as nothing good comes easy as they say. This is to those who had somehow climbed the ladder through reality shows. Such shows had helped to showcase a good number of people who participated in them and that was where it stopped.

Everyone that comes out of a competition desires huge and immediate success. Being successful after appearing on a reality show has a lot to do with perseverance, luck and talent. However, some reality stars expect to have everything fall on their laps after they have participated in or won a reality show.

Idols West Africa Winners

In 2007, Timi Dakolo won the maiden Nigeria Idols West Africa which brought out great singers like Omawumi, Eric and Jodie who all made waves in the music industry at one time or the other. Dakolo was born in Accra, Ghana to a Nigerian father, David and a Ghanaian mother, Norah, who died when Dakolo was 13 years old. Despite being born in Ghana, Timi has a Nigerian passport and does not claim dual citizenship. Timi’s grandmother Ateni Dakolo and his aunty Susan Larry, who lived in Port-Harcourt, raised him, and he credits her as his early singing teacher. So deep was their relationship that Timi declined an offer to move to Lagos with his parents, opting to stay back in Port-Harcourt with his grandmother. Timi started singing in church at the age of 12. In 2003 he joined the singing group Purple Love as a founding member. They dominated the Port Harcourt club circuit, but disbanded in 2005 as all its members had gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt. Around that same period, Timi won a local talent hunt contest G.E FACTO held in Port Harcourt.

Among other prizes, Dakolo was supposed to receive as the winner of Idols West Africa was a recording contract with Sony BMG which never came to fruition. All the promises was not given to Timi and his hopes were dashed. He later picked himself up and waded through the murky waters of the music industry and made musical success after.

“Winning a reality show does not guarantee success” says music producer and judge of Project Fame, TY Mix. “You need to use it as a platform to launch yourself into the industry and work harder to make a name in the industry.”

Among the winners of Nigeria Idols which brought Yeka Onka 2011, Mercy Chinwo 2012, Moses Obi-Adigwe 2013, Evelyn Evelle Zibili 2014 and K- Peace 2015, only Mercy Chinwo has made success as a gospel artiste. Her hit song, “Excess Love” and others have earned her a place in the music industry. The gospel singer has been the toast of concerts and gospel jams in 2018 till now.

Evelle who showed promise like other winners of the music reality show is yet to find her rhythm.

When our correspondent met K-Peace, a promising singer, at the Afrocentric Rhythm Concert last year held at the iconic Freedom Park, the singer who wowed with fuji-fusion songs at the Nigeria Idols competition showed that winners like him need a support system that helps winners of such talent shows to find their feet. He explained that they needed record labels and financiers to kick start their careers, else the experience garnered from the reality shows might be largely wasted. Nigeria is full of talented youths who look to the music industry as their passport to wealth and prominence.

Reality shows are good platforms to help youths showcase their talents.

After several seasons of different reality shows, it is obvious that these shows don’t guarantee success in the entertainment industry, but they are so enticing that Nigerians would always flock to them. After all, there’s the chance to win free money and gain fame that can be properly utilized.

Big Brother Naija Winners

Katung Aduwak won the maiden edition of Big Brother Naija in 2006. He competed with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Gideon Okeke who are both doing well presently in their different careers.

Gideon Okeke is an accomplished actor in Nollywood and Ebuka is the face of the revamped Big Brother Naija, the present host of the ongoing ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

Not many would think Ebuka and Gideon Okeke might have fared better than Katung since he won the maiden BBN, got the cash prize and all the attention when he was heralded as the winner him 13years ago. But that may not be true. He went to a film school in the United States and produced a movie titled ‘Heaven’s Hell’. Katung was also in charge of a section of TV station of Cool FM.

He was one of the famous people who went to Sao Cafe to encourage DJ Obi earlier when he broke the world record for the longest DJ set after 10 days.

In his most recent television interview, Katung explained that the reason Heaven’s Hell had not yet come out was that its benefactors were involved in a N29 billion scandal that would not allow the release of the film. He, however, explained that the film had travelled worldwide to film festivals and had received critical acclaim and even awards.

Aduwak began his training at Airforce Primary School, Victoria Island, Lagos; he attended the Air Force Jos Military School before going to study Political Science at the University of Jos.

After graduating, he observed his NYSC with the Nigeria Ports Authority in Warri.

Mr Katung Aduwak is from Zonkwa, Kaduna, Nigeria.

Efe Ejegba, just like Katung, contested with the likes of Bisola, TBoss and others, he sensationally won the edition of Big Brother Naija in 2017. The dreadlocked man had noted that he wanted to be a rapper and in two years he is still trying to prove himself as a successful musician. Less than three years after, Efe recently confessed that he was broke.

The regional director of M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu during the unveiling of Efe Ejegba as 2017 winner noted that the success of the Big Brother Naija reality show had showed the huge followership of BBN and there were plans for the housemates to realize success in whatever career they wanted for themselves.

She said Heritage Bank, one of the sponsors, had encouraged the housemates to have a business plan which they could fund and advise on.

Project Fame Winners Not Doing Fine

In the nine seasons of Project Fame West Africa, a couple of stars have been created. But many of the winners have not still made success in the music industry.

In 2008, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk (born 31 October 1986), won the maiden MTN Project Fame of West Africa competing with the likes of Praiz. The Kukere crooner’s story in the music industry has been topsy turvy having tasted the razzmatazz and the opulence of the showbiz world. Iyanya is now struggling to re-invent his musical career having left the MMMG to Mavin Records and then to Temple music. He was born on Palm Street in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. His mother was a head mistress and his father was a forester. Iyanya has described his mother as the household disciplinarian, while his father was the gentler of the two. His parents died in 2008, his mother, 42 years old, and his father, 50 years old. Iyanya’s elder brother died around the same time of his parents’ death. His grandfather was a clergyman. He used to sing in his church’s choir and was the choir master for the children’s choir at age 5. Iyanya completed his primary, secondary, and university education in Calabar. He is a business management graduate from the University of Calabar.

In the same vein, nothing has been heard of Mike Anyasodo who won the 2009 Project Fame and the other winners. Monica Ogah 2011, Ayoola 2012, Olawale 2013, Geoffrey Orji 2014 and the last winner, Okiemute Ighorodje 2016 are still yet to be heard.

Jeff Akoh who won the 2015 edition was signed under Temple Music and has released an album. The singer could be on his way to prominence if fortune smiles on him and the right condition for his musical career, for it isn’t easy to make a name in the dynamic Nigerian music industry.

Chidinma, the 2010 winner has had a steady rise and gotten accolades and brand endorsement. Among the winners of the music reality show, Project Fame, only Iyanya and Chidinma have made musical success. But they are very weak musically now since both left their record label.

GUS and Nigeria Idols Winners in limbo

The Gulder Ultimate Search reality show and other earlier named reality shows have faded away now except the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Ultimate Search is a fitness and witty-tested reality show and many of the winners are not easily spoken about since they are not in the limelight or in a career that brings them to the limelight.

Eleven winners have been crowned in the reality show so far. GUS 1 was produced on the Snake Island in Lagos State. The theme was ‘The Legend of Captain Kush’ and the Mr. Ugo Egwuagwu made history as the first winner of the reality show. He took home the Star Prize of N3m.

Obudu Hills, Calabar Cross River played host to the 2nd Season ‘The Lost Helmet of General Maxmillian’ and Mr. Lucan Chambliss took home the Star Prize of N5m.

Benin City, Edo State was the venue of ‘The Brew Master’s Secret’ (Season 3) and Mr. Hector Joberteh won the grand prize of N5m and a Ford Explorer SUV. Sadly, Hector was shot dead at his apartment in Lagos on the morning of 3 September 2017.

The Shere Hills of Jos was the venue of ‘The Search for the Golden Age’ (GUS4) and the athletic Dominic Mudabai outpaced his contemporaries to claim the title that year. A contestant Anthony Ogadje, drowned in a lake in Jos Plateau State in GUS 4 during the shoot.

In the stormy hills of Mmaku in Awgu, Enugu State, GUS 5 was held. Mr Michael Nwanchukwu found ‘The Lost Chronicle’ and exchanged it for the N5m and a brand new SUV.

GUS 6 was taken to the western part of Nigeria in the deserted Omodo Forest of Aagba in Osun State and ‘The Horn of Valour’ was found by Mr. Uche Nwaezeapu.

Celebrity Showdown

The celebrity edition was the GUS series was launched in 2010 and location was Lacapagne Tropicana, Epe, Lagos State. ‘The Golden Goblet’ was found by the ace Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, and he went home with the sum of N7m.

In the same year when the Celebrity Edition was done, the GUS series moved to Omo Forest, J4 Ogun State for season 7 and ‘The Ultimate Hero’ was Mr. Oyekunle Oluwaremi.

The Kukuruku Hills, Egbetua Quarters, Akoko-Edo, Edo State won’t recover from ‘The Contest of Champions’ when Mr. Christopher Okagbue stunned the world by winning the 8th season.

2012 was the year that the search moved to Usaka, Obot Akara, Akwa-Ibom State where ‘The Gatekeeper’s Fortune’ was found by Paschal Eronmose Ojezele. GUS 9 was directed by Laszlo Bene, the American director/producer currently living in South Africa.

GUS 10

In the forest of Usaka, Akwa Ibom, Mr. Dennis Okike found ‘The Tenth Symbol’ and exchanged it for the N10m and a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero SUV. GUS 10 was directed by Laszlo Bene.

GUS 11 was in Aguleri Forest in Anambra State, where ‘The General’s Helmet’ was found by Chinedu Ubachukwu. He was rewarded with N10m and a brand new Ford Explorer SUV.

The onus lies on the winners or the products of the reality shows to develop their talents and seek avenues to showcase their talents not relying on the promises of the organisers of the reality shows alone. Creativity with a dint of hard work could just be the panacea for their much awaited success.