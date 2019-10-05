Nigeria will remain indivisible – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that Nigeria will remain one indivisible nation no matter the challenges confronting the country.

Gbajabiamila said Nigerians have a lot of reasons to be united and work together for the benefit of all.

The Speaker, who spoke when he received the Arewa Youth Forum in his office, said the older generation of Nigerians had done their best to keep the country on track and it is time for the younger generation to take over the mantle.

Gbajabiamila said the doors of the 9th National Assembly would be open to all Nigerians, especially the youth, adding that the House would be glad to partner with the Arewa Youth Forum on issues that would bring development to the country.

While promising further engagements with the Nigerian youth, the Speaker said: “The 9th House is all about unity, which you captured in your speech. We are one united country, and we should continue to remain as one.

“There are many naysayers out there, but I don’t believe we should break; I believe we should remain as one. We have so many things to remain united for. We have a lot of mineral resources. It is for us to harness them.”

In his speech earlier, the president of the forum, Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, who led officials from the 19 Northern states, thanked the Speaker for visiting and donating food items to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno, Katsina and Zamfara States.