COVER STORIES
Nigeria will remain indivisible – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that Nigeria will remain one indivisible nation no matter the challenges confronting the country.
Gbajabiamila said Nigerians have a lot of reasons to be united and work together for the benefit of all.
The Speaker, who spoke when he received the Arewa Youth Forum in his office, said the older generation of Nigerians had done their best to keep the country on track and it is time for the younger generation to take over the mantle.
Gbajabiamila said the doors of the 9th National Assembly would be open to all Nigerians, especially the youth, adding that the House would be glad to partner with the Arewa Youth Forum on issues that would bring development to the country.
While promising further engagements with the Nigerian youth, the Speaker said: “The 9th House is all about unity, which you captured in your speech. We are one united country, and we should continue to remain as one.
“There are many naysayers out there, but I don’t believe we should break; I believe we should remain as one. We have so many things to remain united for. We have a lot of mineral resources. It is for us to harness them.”
In his speech earlier, the president of the forum, Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, who led officials from the 19 Northern states, thanked the Speaker for visiting and donating food items to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno, Katsina and Zamfara States.
MOST READ
Hurdles Before Kogi PDP Ahead Of Gov’ship Poll
Ex-NITDA DG In Court Over Alleged N50m Contract Scam
Police Arrest Comedian MC Fine For Spreading Fake News
US Court Docks Nigerian Hacker, Ogunremi, For $1m Scam
Bequeath Good Legacies To Younger Ones, Perm Sec Urges Nigerians
Uba Sani Unveils Plan Of Action For Committee
Want To Be Remembered For Transforming Education – Obaseki
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
- NEWS17 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: Court Admits Sowore To N150m Bail
- NEWS16 hours ago
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Buhari And Other Authors Of Nigeria’s Famous Book
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
- NEWS15 hours ago
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
- AVIATION15 hours ago
Ethiopian Airline Set For Texas, Bengaluru Routes