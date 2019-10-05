Power: Resolve Fibre Optic Project Quagmire Now!

The excruciating decadence in Nigeria’s power sector has become a major challenge since the dawn of democracy in 1999. Not even the commitment of the late Chief Bola Ige in 1999 as minister of Power to tackle the myriad of problems within six months proved decisive in turning around the fortunes of a sector long neglected by past military regimes. Faced with major setbacks in improving the fortunes of the sector, the federal government had initiated policies aimed at not only improving generation capacity, but also creating enabling environment through the unbundling of the National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) to provide hope for a sector that has been engaged in providing more darkness than light for many decades.

On March 20, 2019, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), one of the components that would later inherit the transmission function of the power agency, entered into contractual terms with two concessionaires, Phase3 Telecom Ltd and Alheri Engineering Services for concession agreement. The fulcrum of the contracts was based on the fact that the concessionaires were to design, build, finance and operate Nigeria’s fibre optic network infrastructure. Among other conditions is that both companies were to be allowed exclusive access to TCN’s existing and future fibre optic network infrastructure. The concessionaires were expected to pay the sum of $40 million each, with additional payment of two-and-half per cent as royalty payable in installment as agreed by parties involved. The duration of the concession was to last 15 years and renewable for another five years.

In line with unforeseen emergencies and changes in rules and regulations/policies of government that may change in the course of time during the period under consideration, both the TCN and the concessionaires agreed that, “…if as a result of any subsequent change or law or Regulations of any agency or body under the control of government of Nigeria relied upon by the Concessionaire upon entering into the Agreement affects Concessionaire’s reasonable expectation of economic returns on its investments, materially reduce, prejudiced or adversely affect same, then parties shall meet to agree on amendments to the Agreement, with a view to easing the burden of the change in circumstances on Concessionaire…”.

On the commencement of the project, the concessionaires had discovered to their chagrin that TCN’s facilities were obsolete, prompting both companies to spend additional sums. Phase3 had to cough out $50 million, while Alheri spent additional $25 million. The liberalisation of the National Long-distance Fibre Optic landscape and construction of data transmission terrestrial FOC networks by mobile network operators (MTN, Airtel, Glo and Etisalat) led to an unprecedented crash in market prices bandwidth by nearly 80 per cent between 2010 and 2015.

In view of the prevailing realities, especially on the crashed prices of bandwidth, the contractors approached TCN for a review of the agreement. In recognition of changes as a result of the liberalisation of the fibre optic landscape, the Federal Ministry of Power had in December 2013 communicated to the TCN that prices of Right of Way on Power Transmission Lines should not exceed N200 per linear meter, compared to about N2,000 demanded from the concessionaires by TCN. Under the watch of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), a government agency that is mandated with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the agreement, TCN and the contractors agreed to hire a reputable audit firm called SIAO to undertake a review of the concession terms. The audit firm, in its report, agreed with the position of the concessionaires and called on all parties in the dispute to review the terms of contracts, as present realities, following the liberalisation of the fibre optic landscape which has now made it impossible to abide by concession terms as signed in March 2006.

The emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2015 marked an irrevocable urge to revive the power sector. The dream for a revitalised power sector was further buoyed when President Buhari signed an agreement with Siemens in developing the power sector. Alarmed by the incessant power outages, the need to ensure real time monitoring of the national grid for quick resolution became the focal basis for the fibre optic network projects that would provide the required bandwidth for TCN to monitor the national grid.

Without allowing the dispute resolution mechanism to berth, the TCN cancelled the project and shut down power stations, substations been operated by the concessionaires that had in 2016 completed the laying of fibre optic cables over a distance of 3,000 kilometres across the various parts of the country. The contractors were about to commence the second phase of laying another 3,000-kilometre fibre optic network when the TCN, under the headship of Mr Usman Gur Mohammed, unilaterally terminated the contracts in August 30, 2017.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), had in January 2019 written a legal advice to then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on the need to resolve the agreement, as TCN’s purported cancelation of the fibre optic network project is illegal and void. A report by the Department of State Service (DSS) also called on the TCN to allow the Phase3 access to its shutdown power stations to continue their job, while calling for a review of the contractual obligations as provided for in the agreement. The office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had declared in December 2016 that any closure of power stations and substations leading to disruption of internet service is a grave offence, as “any deliberate closure which results in disruption of services by anyone or organisation, shall be treated as a breach as a breach of national security”.

Despite these strong-worded positions of ONSA, ICRC and the Minister of Justice on the matter, the TCN leadership is yet to allow the concessionaires access to their closed power stations. When staffers of Phase3 attempted to access an alternative Point of Presence (POP) in Kogi community, Ado Odo/Ota local government area in Ogun State in order to sustain provision of internet services to their customers, they were arrested on the orders of the TCN.

Despite efforts by top officials of government to resolve the quagmire associated with the project, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. It is sad that the lingering feud has obliterated any hope of clearing the maze over the resumption of the project that is expected to provide an effective Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) upon which an Electricity Management System (EMS) network can be built for monitoring real time the national grid and other power infrastructure.

For now, the resuscitation of the power sector remains key in revamping the economy of the country. The present state of the fibre optic network needs a review now. Considering the relevance of the agreement signed by the federal government and Siemens, power infrastructure can only be sustainably monitored through an EMS network provided through an uninterrupted internet services which the fibre optic network projects are geared towards achieving.

The new Minister of Power, Alhaji Sale Mamman, who has shown commendable zeal in driving the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s vision for improved power should rally critical stakeholders towards resolving the muddy environment the fibre optic network project has found itself. As Nigerian firms that have shown commitment towards achieving excellence in service, both Phase3 and Alheri should be encouraged to continue by reviewing the fibre optic network concession agreement, following liberalisation of the nation’s fibre optic landscape.