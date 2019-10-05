Security Operatives Smash 7-man Kidnapping Gang In Ondo

A combined team of security operatives at the weekend smashed seven-man kidnapping gang that have been terrorising the people of Akoko area of Ondo State.

The 7-man kidnapping gang which had been terrorising residents of Ajowa, Akunu and Auga Akoko area of the state were arrested through efforts of soldiers, policemen and DSS at Ajowa Akoko North West Local Government Area at the weekend.

Luck ran against them when a 45-year-old graduate teacher and a Muslim cleric, Alhaj Jamiu Zakariyahu was abducted at a gunpoint on Wednesday night while coming from a mosque he usually lead the congregation at Daja Ajowa.

The 7-man gang pushed him down on his lady motorcycle and immediately put mask to cover his face and led him into the bush.

According to him, he met two other victims whose legs and hands were tied and blindfolded.

The gang had demanded a ransom of N10 million which later reduced to N5 million naira.

The negotiating team told them that the captor was a teacher whose family can’t pay more than N250,000 which they agreed to collect.

Miraculously in the night of the second day in their captivity, the rope which was used to tie the hand, naturally gave way and Alhaji Zakariyahu untied that of two legs while the kidnappers were sleeping.

He escaped in the midnight to an unknown bush before he met a local hunter on motorbike who later carried him to Ajowa.

The soldiers with the assistance of a top officer from the town tracked the two mobile phones seized from the victim in the bush and this led to the arrest of Wasiu Muhammed, the son of a prominent chief in Ajowa.

Wasiu, the leader of the gang led the security operatives to where three were arrested, while others were still at large.

The arrested suspects had been taken to Akure by the military for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ikare Police Area Commander, Rasak Rauf an Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Divisional Police Officer DPO, Okeagbe division, Superintendent of Police Johnson Akintola held meetings with stakeholders in Ajowa Akoko on the need to protect the good name of Ajowa.

They warned them against allowing unknown faces to stay in the town.