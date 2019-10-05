NEWS
Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Peace Panel Expresses Hope For Return Of Peace
The 30-man peace committee set up by the Taraba State government to initiate peace moves in the Tiv and Jukuns crisis in three local government areas of the state after five days of consultations has expressed hope that the two warring tribes would lay down arms for peace.
The committee made up of 15 persons from each tribe (Tiv and Jukun) including security agencies have embarked on the peace moves within Wukari, Donga and Takum local government areas of southern Taraba to ensure cease fire among the two tribes.
The Tiv/Jukun crisis started six months ago and have so far claimed many lives and destruction of properties worth millions of naira.
Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, an elder statesman and opinion leader, Mr. John Mamah, who is from Takum local government area said the Jukuns from the area were eager to welcome peace among the two tribes.
Mamah said the Jukun youths, elders and women gave the committee a warm reception and had a fruitful deliberations, “we the committee are not also relenting our efforts, we are monitoring the peace process, at the time we were in Takum, I understand all the road blocks were open.
“The road from Takum via Chanchaji to Wukari was free, Takum via Kashimila to Jatoaka was also open, I got information that the skirmishes that earlier happened in Donga local government were also put under control.
“Nobody wins in a crisis like this. It is time for farming and people need to go to their villages instead of engaging in killings.
Mrs. Rebecca Manaseh, the immediate past commissioner for environment who is also a member of the committee from Takum who conducted the meeting of the Tiv people, said the meeting between the committee and the Tiv community was successful and fruitful.
Manaseh said the Tiv people agreed with peace moves by the state government and urged the governor to mobilize security agencies to allow them leave the internal displace persons camps for their homes to continue with their farming activities.
MOST READ
Hurdles Before Kogi PDP Ahead Of Gov’ship Poll
Ex-NITDA DG In Court Over Alleged N50m Contract Scam
Police Arrest Comedian MC Fine For Spreading Fake News
US Court Docks Nigerian Hacker, Ogunremi, For $1m Scam
Bequeath Good Legacies To Younger Ones, Perm Sec Urges Nigerians
Uba Sani Unveils Plan Of Action For Committee
Want To Be Remembered For Transforming Education – Obaseki
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: We May Sack To Meet Labour’s Demands – FG
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
NASS Raises 2020 Budget To N10.7trn
- NEWS17 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: Court Admits Sowore To N150m Bail
- NEWS16 hours ago
Bauchi Assets Recovery C’ttee Indicts Ex-Govs Abubakar, Yuguda
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Buhari And Other Authors Of Nigeria’s Famous Book
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Governors Who Failed To Install Successors
- NEWS15 hours ago
344-year-old Africa’s Oldest Tortoise Dies In Ogbomoso Palace
- AVIATION15 hours ago
Ethiopian Airline Set For Texas, Bengaluru Routes