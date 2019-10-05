Tribunal Upholds Wike’s Re-election, Dismisses ADP’s Petition

The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP), and its governorship candidate, Victor Fingesi, challenging the re-election of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on March 9, 2019 governorship election in Rivers State.

Fingesi had petitioned the tribunal sitting in Port Harcourt, challenging the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Wike of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election, that was allegedly marred by irregularities.

Also, the ADP had filed the petition on April 18, 2019, seeking that the court to nullify the election where its candidate had 1806 votes contesting the winning votes of Wike who had 886,264 votes.

But, delivering judgement, the three-man tribunal, led by Hon. Justice Kingsley Orjiako, dismissed the petitions for lack of merit.

Counsel for ADP, Dolapo-Tella Attoni, had in their eight grounds petition, stated that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate (Wike) was not duly elected for a second tenure in the said election, argued that the result declared by INEC was non and void.

The party also told the court that the election was marred by violence, snatching of electoral materials, that there was no election in the state, stated that the declaration of result was based on corrupt practices by INEC and ignorance to the election guidelines.

Delivering its judgement that lasted for about 3hours on Saturday, Orjiako, after summarising the arguments of parties, including INEC, Wike and PDP in the matter ruled that the petition by the ADP lacks merit, adding that the petitioner lacks locus standi to argue the position in court.

The tribunal chairman ruled that the petitioner fails to present any reasonable cause of actions against the 2nd respondent (Wike), stating that the ‘Petitioner (ADP) lacks the locus standi to present grounds 5&6 based on inconsistent paragraphs in the petition.

The court ruled that during cross examination of the 2nd petitioner (Fingesi) he could not prove that there was no election in the state, adding that the petitioner could not also tell the court the number of voters in his polling unit in Okujiagu, Port Harcourt City local government area, or was able to prove to the court that election did not hold in other polling units in the area.

Ojiako further ruled that the petitioner has failed woefully to prove to the court that the INEC election guidelines were not followed or that there was widespread disruption of the election by violence or that the 2nd respondent did merit result declared in his favour.

The court further noted that there is ‘No evidence of the said inflated votes for the 2nd respondent. The result by INEC shows that the 2nd respondent won the election’.

The tribunal upheld that by law the Independent National Electoral Commission has the right to suspend an election and that the Petitioner continue participation in the election is a proof that they agreed on the suspension, resumption and declaration of the result on the March 9 Governorship election.

It said: “We hold firmly that the Petitioner could not defend it’s petition. We declared that this petition lacks merit and is dismissed,

“We also upheld the declaration of the 2nd respondent (Governor Wike) as declared by INEC and awards the Petitioner N300, 000 cost to be paid to the each of the three respondents”.