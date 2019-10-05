Want To Be Remembered For Transforming Education – Obaseki

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the state’s education sector, promising that his administration will continue to make the development of the sector and its stakeholders a priority.

The governor, who gave the assurance at a Thank You Mega Rally by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State Wing, said he wants to be remembered as the man who transformed the education sector of the state.

Recall that Obaseki was selected by the National Executive of the NUT as the best performing governor in Nigeria in recognition of his education reforms and prioritising of teachers’ welfare in the state.

The governor said the feats attained in the education sector are in line with the promise made to Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said, “What you have seen us do with education in Edo State is the promise our great party, the APC made to Nigerians. That is the promise we in Edo State have decided to keep. We are focused on education in Edo State. We have decided to move Edo from schooling to learning because in the past, the focus had been on schooling.”

According to him, “Nobody was asking in the past what the child was learning from school. This became something we were worried about because everyone complains about the quality of education in Nigeria.

“It shows that the students did not learn what they were supposed to learn in kindergarten and primary schools. That is why when I became governor, I said if I do not do anything as governor, one thing I should be remembered for is that I reformed the education sector. Thanks to the people of Edo State for always supporting me in this stride”

He continued, “As a minority in Nigeria, what are Edo people known for? They are known for education and hard work, because our school system produced most of the people who are above the age of 50 today. Hence, I believe if we inherited quality education to make us who we are today, then we have no right to deny our children the benefit of the type of education that we received.”

The governor said his administration is currently in talks with the World Bank to get assistance in strengthening the Junior Secondary School system in the state.

He said the aim was to extend the digital learning system from public primary schools to public Junior Secondary Schools in the state.