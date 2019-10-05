World Teachers Day: ASUSS Advocate Free Girl Child Education In Taraba.

The Academic Staff Union Of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Taraba state chapter has demanded that girls education in the state should be given paramount attention with all seriousness it deserves.

The chairman of the union in the state Comr. Prince Sule Abasu stated this in Jalingo Taraba state capital while delivering his speech on the occasion of world teacher’s day at Taraba state university.

Sule emphasize that educating a girl child today means educating the nation, he said ASUSS consider it very necessary to give priority to the education of women in the society and call on government to give attention to girl child with seriousness.

ASUSS requested that Taraba state government should look at education and declare a state of emergency by establishing the state teaching service commission to complement the efforts of federal government in upholding education in the country and Taraba as a state.

ASUSS also solicits for government priority attention for training and retraining of teachers in the state to meet up with the modern information and communication technology so as to train students with modern facilities across the schools of the state.

“Teaching profession which is one of the proud profession can only be upheld if proper attention is given to it, I therefore solicit for drastic approach by the state government in mobilizing and upgrading teachers who are committed to “Tutor General” equivalent to permanent secretary as in core civil service so that our younger generation will be imparted with the required knowledge for economic development of our state and country.