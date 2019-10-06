CRIME
11 Suspected Cultists Nabbed In Umuahia
Eleven suspected secret cult members have been arrested during their initiation in Okwu-Olokoro autonomous community, Umuahia south council area and handed over to the police.
Speaking to journalists after the arrest in the community, near Umuahia, the Abia State capital, the traditional ruler, Eze Boniface Izuogu, said the suspects were arrested by some members of the community.
The monarch blamed cultism for the majority of the heinous crimes and criminalities prevalent in the society, and recommended stiff penalties against those engaged in them to serve as a deterrent to others.
He called on security agencies in the state to ensure the speedy eradication of cultism in the community, arguing that if this was not done quickly, any person could become their next victim.
While commending the community for not taking laws into its hands against the suspects, he said they had declared war on the alleged leader of the cultists, who was said to be on the run.
He appealed to the state government to empower traditional rulers as the chief security officers of their domains for effective campaign against criminality, cultism and other societal ills.
Meanwhile, the interim president-general of Olokoro Clan Development Union (OCDU), Prof. Vincent Onweh, has commended the leadership of the community for the maturity they exhibited during the arrest.
According to him, “The entire Okwu community and Olokoro Clan Development Union is asking the state government to help in policing the area to end crime and cultism completely,” he said.
Similarly, a leader in the community, Mr. Mark Ugorji, pointed out that security should be a matter of concern for all and called for a collaboration between the people and the agencies to achieve it.
The suspects, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered, confessed that they were members of Aiye Confratanity and that they were in a forest that links the community with Nnono Oboro in Ikwuano local government area.
Items recovered from the suspects include a black attire, a white and red gown, an axe, items suspected to be charms, and some quantity of local gin (ogogoro) contained in a 10 litre plastic can.
However efforts by LEADERSHIP Sunday to speak to the police public relations officer on his mobile phone at the time of filing the report proved abortive as the line was on call divert.
