NEWS
9 Govs Grace Matawalle’s Daughter’s Wedding
Nine serving and former governors were among dignitaries who attended the wedding of Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s daughter on Saturday in Maradun.
The governors include, that of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya; Imo, Chukwuemeka Ihedioha; Adamawa, Jibrilla Bindow and Borno, Babagana Zulum.
Also in attendance were, Ibrahim Shema, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido and Ahmad Sani, all former governors.
Gov. Tambuwal, who stood as guardian to Ruqayya, the bride, entrusted her into the hands of the groom’s representative, the Madakin Katagum, Alhaji Abdullahi Babani, during the wedding fatiha held at the palace of the Emir of Maradun.
The marriage was contracted after the payment of N100,000 as bride price.
President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by his Special Adviser, Political Matters, Mr Gideon Sammani.
The ceremony was also attended by members of national and states assemblies, politicians as well as emirs and chiefs from all parts of the country.
MOST READ
Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum
Man Steals 30-day-old Baby In Ogun
Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria
Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture
Only Nigerian-made Solutions Can Solve Our Challenges – PMB
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
Banks Bullion Van Escorts Raise Alarm Over Risk To Lives
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market