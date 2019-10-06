Air Safety: AIB On Verge Of Signing MoU

Engr. Akin Olateru is the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). In this interview with ANTHONY AWUNOR, he speaks on plans and prospects of AIB among other issues. Excerpts:

You were appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) in January 2017, what has changed in the agency since you came in?

I will start by saying this. Whatever you think, whatever you feel, all the actions you take in life are majorly influenced by two things: first, your beliefs and second, your values. These two components in a way shape our decisions in life and in turn eventually shape our lives. That is life.

When I came in, in January 2017, AIB was at its lowest ebb. I inherited disgruntled staff, a poorly funded agency. An agency of government you can say on mandate in terms of performance scoring below 35 per cent. Today, I stand tall before you to let you know parts of our achievements since we came into government.

I said earlier that there are two major components that shape our lives, these are your values and your beliefs and they influence your decisions in a great deal and they influence everything we do. When I came in, our beliefs and values we had to work on them. On the human elements or human capital, we had a lot to do on that and we did a lot on that and part of the improvements we made in our human capital was training and retraining, changing the mindset of our investigators.

We moved away from our individualistic way of doing things to a group way of doing things; training them to know the effect of good team work. These are one of the key things we concentrated on. In doing that, we needed the assistance and support of great institutions around the world. It makes sense to learn from the best and we approached some nations, institutions at that time.

I stand today to tell you that the United States Government has been our greatest ally and greatest supporters through the National Transport Safety Bureau (NTSB). They have been in reality our major pillar of support. They have supported us with everything humanly possible through their Managing Director then, Mr. Dennis Jones who has been to Nigeria on several occasions to train our investigators with his team.

The US government through the Safe Skies for Africa Programme supported us immensely. We have other nations who didn’t believe in us. I really sincerely want to thank the US government especially the NTSB and most especially Mr. Dennis Jones who is a gift to the world. He has been a major pillar of support. Without them, maybe, we won’t be where we are today.

Today, we have nations signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Nigeria, believing in what we do and want to emulate us, want us to support them. They want us to work with them, they want to share from our experience. We have South Africa, we have Saudi Arabia; we have Gabon. There are talks ongoing on partnership with these nations.

Currently, we have signed an MoU with France, Benin Republic, Sao Tome and Principe and in the next one month, we will be signing with Saudi Arabia. These are great nations. But to me, you must have something sellable; you must have something they see in you that they admire in you before they want to sign an MoU with you.

In terms of infrastructure, you will agree with me that there are four key elements to that irrespective of the industry or the sector. The four major components are: human capital, infrastructure, equipment and systems processes and procedure. You need to score seven and half over 10 in each of these components. It takes time to build all these four key elements. Today, I can tell you in terms of equipment, AIB is one of the best in the world. I thank the Sen. Hadi Sirika, the past Minister of State for Transportation for his belief and support for making it happen.

We are rated among the first 10 in the world in terms of equipment and capabilities. Our flight safety laboratory in terms of equipment, we are rated one of the best today. In terms of infrastructure, we are rated 7/10 today. In terms of human capital, we have over 30 well-trained investigators in Nigeria today. The whole of West Africa are less than 30 investigators.

So, you can understand the number. In terms of systems and processes, we are rated 8/10. We are independent. This is one thing that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) calls for nations to have accident investigation bureau that is independent of the civil aviation authority and that was passed by the parliament in 2006 through the Civil Aviation Act 2006, which gave birth to AIB.

When will AIB be multi-modal in terms of accident investigation?

We are currently working on the possibility and the approval of AIB going multi-modal. Going multi-modal means we are going to be investigating not just the air accident, we are going to be investigating rail accidents, we are going to be investigating marine accidents and road accidents. We are joining nations around the world who operate this multi-modal system of operations.

Last year, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved our proposal – the new draft bill for AIB. Before the Senate went on recess, this bill is already on the table of the Senate and hopefully, before the end of this year, this bill will be passed and that would make AIB Nigeria one of the top nations that do multi-modal. We have reviewed just two months ago, we reviewed that to take care of all those gaps.

If you stay stagnant, the world will go past you. I came in January 2017, if you count the number of reports we have released, they are all on our website. AIB since 2017 has released 58 per cent of the total number of releases done since the creation of the agency since 2007. In terms of release of final reports, we have done 58 per cent.

The main reason AIB is set up is to investigate accidents and serious incidents and to come up with safety recommendations to prevent future occurrence. If you don’t release those reports on time, you are doing a disservice to the entire industry because there won’t be lessons learnt.

How do you prevent the re-occurrence?

By the time you are issuing your safety recommendations, may be four or five years later, the airline may not even be in operation any more.

When I assumed office, I said no report will go beyond 18 months except in an extremely special case, which we have not had. We are like the backend of the operations unlike the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) that is visible. We influence safety through the backend. Our work is extremely important because we are the only institution that can investigate NCAA to see where there are lapses or gaps and to proffer safety recommendations to NCAA on how to do things better.

I want to look at what your manpower will be when you begin with the multi-modal project? Will you be operating from the airport here?

Currently, if you understand how we set up, we have four office locations in the country. We are in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano. You don’t build Rome in one day. This will be a gradual process. We need to first of all utilise the maximum of what we have first before we do a proper need assessment whether we are going to increase our point or we are good at four points, but these are decisions that will be taken in a later stage. I cannot really comment on that now.

Earlier, you said when you came on board in 2017, you met a bureau that was poorly funded, is the bureau properly funded today?

If you look at most government institutions, they are funded from the government coffers, but through the ingenuity of the past Minister of State for Aviation, vis-a-vis the challenges of AIB at the time, we came up with a modality, which was more of a stop-gap measure, temporary arrangement to fund AIB’s operations through special intervention fund. But, the permanent solution to that is once our bill is approved and that is when we are going to have a permanent solution in terms of proper funding.

A committee was set up recently to find out how your recommendations assist with safety, are you satisfied with that?

I was the chairman of that committee to look into the implementation and effectiveness of those safety recommendations that AIB has issued since inception and we came up with the final result of 62 per cent of safety recommendations that were implemented. Partially implemented were 18 per cent and the rest not were not implemented. You need to understand one thing. Safety recommendations can be issued to an airline.

For instance, there was a helicopter crash, the first safety recommendation issued to that company was a Bell Helicopter. Unfortunately, the company went bust even before the safety recommendations came out. Will you count that as implemented?

The answer is no. Some safety recommendations may not be implemented because of cost.

For us and NCAA, I have had a meeting with the Director-General of NCAA, we have agreed on how to work on an MoU basis. We have sent in a proposal and we are waiting for his response because AIB and NCAA need to work together as a team on MoU that will guide our relationship. For clarity sake, I have read some things in the newspapers when somebody said NCAA doesn’t have to implement AIB’s recommendations. It is either the person doesn’t understand aviation or how things work from AIB’s perspective or just trying to be mischievous. I will tell you the process.