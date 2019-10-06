NEWS
CCB, NIS Partner To Fight Delay In Asset Declaration
The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has solicited for synergy from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to tackle delay in asset declaration by political and public office holders.
This call was made during a meeting co-chaired by the chairman of CCB, Prof Mohammed Isa and the Comptroller General (CG), NIS, Muhammed Babandede when the former alongside his board members visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration.
In a press statement signed by Olawale Opeloye and made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, Prof Isa said to free the Nigerian society from corrupt practices, a decisive action must be taken on asset declaration.
He further decried the nonchalant attitude displayed by political and public office holders as regards asset declaration and therefore, solicited for synergy between CCB and NIS in tackling the tide of illegal wealth acquisition by public officials and non-declaration of assets as and when due.
Reiterating the challenges faced by the Bureau, one of which bothers on non-compliance by the general public on rules and regulations that established the foremost anti-graft agency, Prof Isa asked for “mutual cooperation between the two organisations to expedite action on intelligence and other vital ways to end corrupt practices in the society”.
In his response, the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammed Babandede expressed readiness of the service to partner CCB to ensure that asset declaration defaulters are prosecuted in line with the rules.
He called for stringent actions taken by the two agencies to deal with corrupt office holders both at home and abroad by way of denying those seeking passport as well as renewal for those whose passports are expired.
Babandede also assured CCB that NIS will engage them in training programmes being embarked upon on the need for asset declaration and other necessary activities that has to do with CCB.
