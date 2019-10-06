Chibok Girls: Why UK, US, France Shunned Nigeria’s Appeal For Help – Jonathan

Former president Goodluck Jonathan yesterday disclosed that his signing of the Gay Marriage Prohibition Act made the United Kingdom (UK) shun Nigeria’s request for help to rescue the kidnapped Chibok School girls in Borno State.

Jonathan said he specifically wrote to the then United States President, Barrack Obama, his French counterpart at the time, François Hollande, as well as the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, appealing to them for help in rescuing the Chibok Girls.

The Nigerian former president stated this while responding to former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, who declared that Jonathan did not give enough support to Britain in trying to secure the release of the 274 abducted schoolgirls.

The abduction, which took place on April 14 2014, had sparked a global outrage following which the international community offered to assist Nigeria. Jonathan’s reply comes as the world marks the 2000 days of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnap.

In his memoir, Cameron, who was Prime Minister at the time of the incident, said British troops traced the location of some of the victims and offered to help but that Jonathan refused.

But Jonathan, in a statement he posted on his Facebook page, denied that his administration rejected Britain’s offer to rescue Chibok girls as alleged by Cameron.

“I read the comments by former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, in his new book, For the Record, in which he accused me and the Nigerian Government, which I headed, of corruption and rejecting the help of the British Government in rescuing the Chibok Girls, who were kidnapped on April 14, 2014.

“It is quite sad that Mr. Cameron would say this because nothing of such ever occurred. As President of Nigeria, I not only wrote letters to then Prime Minister David Cameron, I also wrote to the then US President, Barrack Obama, and the then French President, François Hollande, as well as the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, appealing to them for help in rescuing the Chibok Girls,” he said.

The former President wondered how he could have rejected an appeal for help which he had solicited.

He said “How could I write to appeal for help and then reject the very thing I appealed for? Jonathan asked, adding that history contradicts Mr. Cameron.

“On March 8, 2012, when the same Boko Haram linked terrorists abducted a British expatriate named Chris McManus, along with an Italian hostage Franco Lamolinara, in Sokoto, I, as Nigerian President, personally authorised a rescue effort by members of the British military Special Boat Service supported by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, to free the abducted men.

“So, having set a precedent like that, why would I reject British help in rescuing the Chibok Girls, if it was offered?

“I also authorised the secret deployment of troops from the United Kingdom, the United States and Israel as a result of the Chibok incident, so how Mr. Cameron could say this with a straight face beats me.

“Moreover, on March 8, 2017, the British Government of former Prime Minister, Theresa May, in a widely circulated press statement, debunked this allegation and said there was no truth in it after Mr. Cameron had made similar statements to the Observer of the UK.

“In his book, Mr. Cameron failed to mention that I wrote him requesting his help on Chibok. Why did he suppress that information? I remind him that copies of that letter exist at the State Houses in Nigeria and London. He never called me on the phone to offer any help.

On the contrary, I am the one that reached out to him,” Jonathan added.

Jonathan also refuted an accusation from Cameron that he appointed Generals based on political considerations. The former President said that was contrary to the fact as he had fired his service chiefs twice in five years to show he would not tolerate anything less than meaningful progress in the war on terror.

“I was completely blind to ethnic or political considerations in my appointments. In civil and military matters, I appointed people that I had never even met prior to appointing them, based on their professional pedigree. Though I was from the South, most of my service chiefs came from the North.

“I do, however, know that Mr. Cameron has long nursed deep grudges against me for reasons that have been published in various media.

“On July 24, 2013, while celebrating the passage of the United Kingdom’s Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act, 2013, Mr. Cameron said “I want to export gay marriage around the world”.

“At that occasion, he boasted that he would send the team that successfully drafted and promoted the Bill, to nations, like Nigeria, saying inter alia:

“I’ve told the Bill team I’m now going to reassign them because, of course, all over the world people would have been watching this piece of legislation,” Jonathan disclosed.

He said as President of Nigeria at that time, he came under almost unbearable pressure from the Cameron administration to pass legislation supporting LGBTQ Same Sex marriage in Nigeria.

“My conscience could not stomach that, because as President of Nigeria, I swore on the Bible to advance Nigeria’s interests, and not the interest of the United Kingdom or any foreign power.

“As such, on Monday, January 13, 2014, I signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill into law after the Bill had been passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of Nigeria’s parliament, in line with the wishes of the Nigerian people. This happened shortly after a study of 39 nations around the world by the U.S. Pew Research Center came up with a finding which indicated that 98 percent of Nigerians were opposed to the idea of Gay Marriage.

“Immediately after I took this patriotic action, my government came under almost unbearable pressure from Mr. Cameron, who reached me through envoys, and made subtle and not so subtle threats against me and my government.

“In fact, meetings were held at the Obama White House and at the Portcullis House in Parliament UK, with the then Nigerian opposition to disparage me, after I had signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill into law.

“On the issue of corruption, it suffices to say that Mr. Cameron is not as competent as Transparency International, which is globally acknowledged as the adjudicator of who is corrupt and who is not.

“During my administration, in 2014, Nigeria made her best ever improvement on the annual Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, moving from 144 the previous year, to 136, an 8 point improvement. As a nation, we have not made such improvements on the CPI before or after 2014.

“In line with these facts, I would urge the public to take Mr. Cameron’s accusations with a grain of salt. I will not be the first person to accuse him of lying on account of this book, and with the reactions in the Uk so far, I definitely will not be the last,” the statement added.

APC Blasts Jonathan, Says He Needs Not Reply Cameron

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lashed out against Jonathan for faulting Cameron’s accounts of events on the Chibok schoolgirls kidnap as contained in his new book, For the Record.

The APC insisted that the Jonathan’s administration showed gross complacency in the rescue of the abducted girls and maladministration of the country.

The ruling party further added that the former President was not in a right standing to refute or deny the allegations as raised in the book.

In a statement signed by the APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party stressed that even though former President Jonathan had the right to respond, the fact was that President Muhammadu Buhari is now saddled with the responsibility of righting the wrongs of PDP’s 16years misrule.

The statement said, “Although, Jonathan is entitled to a right of reply, he shouldn’t have bothered about Cameron’s allegations, talk less denying it.

“Nigerians already know the story of Jonathan’s habitual negligence to matters of state. The Chibok schoolgirls abduction and his “sleeping behind the wheel” is not a story to deny as it is already part of our national history.

“We may disagree on a number of issues in Nigeria, but there is a national consensus on the fact that PDP elevated corruption to a national culture.

“Denying or arguing against the truth is not going to change anything at this stage. The stories of outlandish corrupt practices under the PDP are still unraveling.

“What is important now is Jonathan explaining to the families of the abducted schoolgirls why as president, he did nothing for two weeks after the Chibok abductions and still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now — except he continues to blame the Chibok abductions and other failings of his administration on the so-called grand conspiracy against him as he laboriously tries to state in his response to Cameron.

“The current administration’s reactions and actions after the similar and unfortunate Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapping is a pointer to how a responsive government should act.

“That Jonathan government was

corrupt was actually half of the story. The full story is that corruption hallmarked the successive 16 years administrations under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is shameful that anyone is even defending it. Corruption is PDP’s political ideology. This fact is already cast in stone. Nigerians do not need Cameron or anyone else to tell us how corrupt and ineffectual the PDP era was.

“As a consequence, Nigerians voted out the PDP administration in 2015 and elected the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to clear the mess the 16-year PDP administration left the country. Our resolve to do just that is unshaken.” the statement said.