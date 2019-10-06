SPORTS
Enyeama Debunks Super Eagles Return
Former Nigeria International goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has debunked the rumours making the rounds that he could come back from international retirement to solve Nigeria goalkeeping crisis.
Enyeama, who played 101 times for the Super Eagles stated this in a Skype interview on Super Sport’s Naija Made adding that he doesn’t think he has what it takes to be in goal for Nigeria again as he rallied support for the trio of Francis Uzoho, Dani Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
“I think our present crops of goalkeepers are doing well including Dani Akpeyi who has been heavily criticised. I don’t think i can still play for Nigeria again because im not physically up for it. Currently, im not with any club, what im looking for is a project where i can play and train.”
Enyeama further called on Nigerian media and football fans to hype Nigerian players home and abroad.
“I’m of the opinion that we should encourage our players, push them, fight for them, stand for them, hype them.
“I realized one thing, when i was playing in France, Nigerian press didn’t hype me enough. Mbappe is Mbappe because he’s hyped.
“If Jay Jay Okocha was hyped by Nigerian media, i think he would have played for one of the best in the world. we has massive talents; Kanu Nwankwo and the rest of them. We need our press, we need our people to hype us.
“We need our people to raise us up. Neymar is Neymar because Brazilian presses are hyping him. That’s what i want not only criticism.”
