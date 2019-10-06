HAULMACE 2019: FRSC Boss To Lead Discussion On Management

The 2019 edition of Haulage and Logistics Magazine Annual Conference and Exhibition (HAULMACE) has been scheduled in Lagos for October 9.

According to the organisers of the event, HAULMACE 2019 is aimed at developing an approach to driver management in order to achieve safety and professionalism in cargo transportation.

The theme of the 2019 event is “Developing a stakeholders approach to driver management and professionalism for safety in Cargo transportation in Nigeria”. The keynote speech will be delivered by the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi MFR, mni, NPoM.

Haulage and Logistics Magazine Annual Conference and Exhibition is an annual event for the haulage and logistics subsector in Nigeria that started in year 2014. The event is organized by Haulage and Logistics Magazine.

The National President, Nigerian Association of Transport Owners (NARTO) is expected to be the special guest of honour at the event. Also, the National President, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Comrade (Prince) Williams Eniredonana Akporeha as well as the National Chairman Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG (PTD), Comrade Akanni Oladiti are expected at the event.

Other important guests expected at the event are the Managing Director of top haulage and logistics companies in the country such as ABC Transport, GPC, TSL, AOP, A & A Global, BHN, Supply Chain Managers and Logistics Directors of various organizations, Managing Directors/ Chief Executives of manufacturing companies, Executives and members of industry associations in haulage industry (such as NARTO, PTD, NUPENG among others), Safety personnel and experts, Relevant road traffic law enforcement/governmental agencies.(State and Federal), Banks and other financiers of haulage assets as well as Insurance Companies.