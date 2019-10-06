Innovation Hub To Enroll 1000 Youths In ICT Courses

The Northeast Humanitarian Innovation Hub, launched by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Yola, is set to enroll 1000 youth in various ICT courses.

Cisco Network Academy representative, Mr Olarinde Onaolapo, made this known at the graduation of 100 young women, from the hub.

“Another 1000 youths would be enrolled in second phase in ICT skills.

The graduands, he said, were trained in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) to address challenges in education, livelihood to bridge the digital literacy gap.

Onaolapo said the training has added value to the graduands, as they can confidently proceed to replicate the knowledge to job creation.

Cisco, he added, would soon introduce specialised program in cyber security training, teachers professional development program, Girls in ICT and STEM week to ensure human capital development of youths in the state.

The state deputy governor, Chief Crowther Seth, assured of state government support to the hub in its quest to carry youth empowerment in the state.

Represented by Hamman Musa Mayo, permanent secretary, deputy governor’s office, he urged federal government to support the state, devastated by the insurgency attacks.

The Humanitarian Innovation Hub, was a scheme designed to harness innovations and technological ideas that would bring solutions towards addressing problems facing the Northeast as a result of insurgency.

Osinbanjo, during the launch, said that the hub was a ‘silver lining in the heavy cloud of insurgency that has devastated the region”.“It sends real time alerts to your maintenance team, as well as our Bhojsons care team, if configured, to address the issues before they become critical,” he said.

On the newly launched 1,000 KVA range of Kirloskar Green Generators, Thiruvenkatam stated that the new range was designed to meet the yearnings of the customers obtained through deep customer feedback and market insights.

“It is easily adapted to any configuration, such as standalone, interlocked, synchronised or grid connected. It is also built on globally renowned design and has patented winding design that helps withstand operating harsh conditions. Apart from that, it is quick and has affordable door step service coverage”, he added.

Also speaking, the Service manager, Bhojsons Care, Naveen Joshi, mentioned that the company delivers 24×7 after sales service and support to its customers at their door step, emphasising that business has a Pan Nigeria service network coverage.

According to Joshi, the company has hundreds of trained engineers, besides our own technical staff at our offices across the country, that are available to provide after-sale support or breakdown assistance to customers anytime anywhere.