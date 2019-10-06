BUSINESS
Insurance: Life Annuity Fund Grows By N47.99bn In H1 2019
The insurance industry life annuity fund portfolio has risen to N322,918,475,660.72 as at the end of second quarter (Q2) of 2019 figures that were released by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) indicate.
This represents a growth of 17.46 per cent or N47.99 billion from N274,918,556,624.90 billion as at end of Q4, 2018.
Within the same period under focus, the cumulative total Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) payouts stands at N122,094,395,111.31 billion as at end of Q2, 2019. Recall that the RLA market has been in existence since the advent of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).
The RLA portfolio so far has recorded 73,554 contracts purchased for a total premium of N341,615,154,821.14 as at end of Q2, 2019. This depicts 13.02 per cent and 6.21 per cent growth in count and volume, respectively in 2019 from end of Q4, 2018, according to data released by NAICOM’s Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, Rasaaq Salami, on Saturday.
The year-on-year (YoY) growth during the last three years for RLA business has averaged 34.28 per cent and 35.12 per cent in count and volume respectively, while RLA fund portfolio growth has averaged 27.46 percent notwithstanding the RLA payouts made a cumulative total payment of N122,094,395,111.31 as at end of Q2, 2019.
MOST READ
Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum
Man Steals 30-day-old Baby In Ogun
Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria
Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture
Only Nigerian-made Solutions Can Solve Our Challenges – PMB
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
Banks Bullion Van Escorts Raise Alarm Over Risk To Lives
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market