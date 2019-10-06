Insurance: Life Annuity Fund Grows By N47.99bn In H1 2019

The insurance industry life annuity fund portfolio has risen to N322,918,475,660.72 as at the end of second quarter (Q2) of 2019 figures that were released by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) indicate.

This represents a growth of 17.46 per cent or N47.99 billion from N274,918,556,624.90 billion as at end of Q4, 2018.

Within the same period under focus, the cumulative total Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) payouts stands at N122,094,395,111.31 billion as at end of Q2, 2019. Recall that the RLA market has been in existence since the advent of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The RLA portfolio so far has recorded 73,554 contracts purchased for a total premium of N341,615,154,821.14 as at end of Q2, 2019. This depicts 13.02 per cent and 6.21 per cent growth in count and volume, respectively in 2019 from end of Q4, 2018, according to data released by NAICOM’s Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, Rasaaq Salami, on Saturday.

The year-on-year (YoY) growth during the last three years for RLA business has averaged 34.28 per cent and 35.12 per cent in count and volume respectively, while RLA fund portfolio growth has averaged 27.46 percent notwithstanding the RLA payouts made a cumulative total payment of N122,094,395,111.31 as at end of Q2, 2019.