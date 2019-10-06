NEWS
Motorists Decry State Of Abeokuta, Papa Road
Motorists plying Lagos-Abeokuta expressway have expressed displeasure over the bad state of the Abeokuta-Papa axis of the expressway, especially the Itori and Ewekoro area.
Some of the motorists who spoke with pressmen on Sunday, said that the road needed urgent attention from both the Federal and State Government.
Mr Bolaji Adele, a commercial bus driver, said that the road was not given the needed attention, saying motorists spends more hours on that axis of the road.
Adele called on the concerned authorities, as a matter of urgency, to find lasting solution to the road.
Mr Kabiru Ahmed, a commercial cab driver, said that his vehicle had broken down several times because of the bad condition of the road.
Ahmed said people that were going for their normal business activities always find it difficult to get there on time while some others miss important appointments.
Some of the passengers told Journalists that they were prone to risks while plying the road especially at night.
They also said that motorists were now plying one way which could lead to head on collision with incoming vehicles.
They called on both the federal and state government to synergise and find a lasting solution to the bad road.
The Ogun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Clement Oladele, said that the command would continue to liase with the government for rehabilitation of the corridor.
Oladele sympathised with motorists on the bad state of the road, advising them not to use that as an excuse to disobey traffic rules and regulations.
“I am aware that the Ogun state government is carrying out palliatives at some sections of the corridor.
“Motorists should therefore continue to be patient with the government, while lobbying their legislators and regularly prevail on the Executive to speedily complete the rehabilitation of the corridor,’’ he said.
The FRSC boss added that the command’s patrol team would continue to mount surveillance on some of the areas where the corridor is bad. (NAN)
MOST READ
Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum
Man Steals 30-day-old Baby In Ogun
Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria
Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture
Only Nigerian-made Solutions Can Solve Our Challenges – PMB
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
Banks Bullion Van Escorts Raise Alarm Over Risk To Lives
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market