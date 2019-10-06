Nigerian Capital Market Drives Growth

In the month of August, Nigerian capital market recorded positive foreign investment flow as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) appeared to be showing renewed interests in Nigerian securities. OLUSHOLA BELLO, writes.

Nigerian capital market has recorded positive foreign investment flow in the month of August. It would be the first month this year that more foreign portfolio investments came into the country than outflows on renewed interests in Nigerian securities.

The FPIs report indicated a positive net foreign portfolio investment of about 20.5 per cent. The report also showed 10.6 per cent increase in total foreign portfolio transactions with FPIs outpacing domestic transactions at the Nigerian equities market for the second consecutive month.

The FPIs report, coordinated by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), included transactions from nearly all custodians and capital market operators and it is widely regarded as a credible measure of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) trend. The report uses two key indicators-inflow and outflow, to gauge foreign investors’ mood and participation in the stock market as a barometer for the economy.

Foreign portfolio outflow includes sales transactions or liquidation of equity portfolio investments through the stock market while inflow includes purchase transactions on the NSE. Segmental analysis delineates the proportion of foreign to local participation, institutional to retail investors as well as the momentum of activities among others.

Foreign portfolio inflows went up by 23.04 per cent from N28.98 billion in July 2019 to N34.92 billion in August 2019 while foreign portfolio outflow improved from N29.40 billion to N28.98 billion during the same period, representing a 20.5 per cent or N5.94 billion net FPIs in August compared with a deficit of N1.02 billion or 3.6 per cent in July.

Total foreign transactions thus increased from N57.78 billion in July to N63.90 billion in August. The report showed that while Nigerian domestic investors, both retail and institutional, tended to sell more shares than buy during the period, foreign investors stepped up buy orders and slowed down on sell orders.

Foreign investors also put in N278.27 billion in the first eight months of the year. Total transactions at the nation’s bourse from January to August stood at N1.323 trillion, while foreign transactions accounted for about 47.29 per cent of the total transactions carried out, domestic transactions constituted about 52.71 per cent outperforming the foreign investment during the same period.

Further analysis showed that over a 12 year period, domestic transactions decreased by 66.68 per cent from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.185 trillion in 2018 whilst foreign transactions increased by 97.88 per cent from N616 million to N1.219 trillion over the same period. Total foreign transactions accounted for about 51 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2018, whilst domestic transactions accounted for about 49 per cent of the total transactions in the same period.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian equities market has witnessed high volatility, with a year-to-date loss of 11.95 per cent as at September 27, 2019, due to insecurity and economic uncertainties perceived by investors.

Impact of Foreign Direct Investment On Nigerian Capital Market Development

The slow spate of development in the third world is usually traceable to inadequate resources to speed up economic growth and development. Saving in this part of the world is usually less than the investment needs. Most economies have resorted to foreign borrowings while others geared efforts toward attracting foreign contributions to stimulate development.

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion said that the importance of foreign investment either by private or public agencies in promoting growth and development in developing countries cannot be overemphasized, saying that foreign investment is expected to serve as a means of complementing Nigeria’s domestic resources in order to ensure development and improve the standard of living of the people.

According to him, the purpose of foreign investments is to complement indigenous efforts. Specifically, foreign direct investment may be defined as a situation whereby the concern of the investing countries is to exercise control over the assets created in the capital importing countries by means of that investment.

Also, foreign public investments are investments by governmental entities in another country. It is generally recognized that government in developing economies have not only directed efforts to creating enabling environment for business to grow but also tried to create attractive business environment for foreigners to participate.

He noted that capital market provides a medium for continuous attraction and operation of foreign capital for development of Nigerian economies, stating that “It is a paradox however, that despite the hype of foreign public and private investments in Nigeria, the country has not witnessed a reasonable growth and development traceable to its capital market.”

Factors Affecting The Nigerian Equities Market

The Nigerian equities market has experienced volatility since the beginning of the year, starting from the election period, as foreign investors take a watch posit. Also, post-election uncertainties continued to trail the economy, as well as the weak corporate earnings, lack of economic direction, with government delaying the reconstitution of the Federal Executive Council, among others.

There was also the effect of the gloomy global economic outlook, despite which Nigeria’s stock market formed strong support level in August and September. The marginal rebound in September, may also not be unconnected with the low price attraction of most stocks, ahead of their year-end score-card, a situation that has gradually triggered demand for blue-chip stocks now selling at a considerable discount to Book Value.

Regulators effort In making Nigerian capital market attractive to investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is committed to educating and enlightening investors in the Nigerian capital market to enhance their ability to make informed investment decisions.

Apart from advising retail investors to invest in the market, the commission has also been carrying out regularly various investor education campaigns nationwide to inform investors of the benefits of investing in long term securities and avoiding investments in illegal schemes, among others.

Recently, the CEO of NSE, Oscar Onyema said “At the Exchange, we continue to provide a platform to support listed companies to meet their strategic business objectives. We will continue to position ourselves as the Exchange of choice for African issuers and global investors by implementing far-reaching transformational policies aimed at strengthening the corporate governance of our listed companies.

“We will also continue to provide products that are aligned to investors’ requirements whilst also ensuring a fair and orderly market. These initiatives have improved investor confidence and repositioned firms listed on the Exchange as attractive investment opportunities. The NSE is positioned as a premiere-listing destination for African corporates, governments and international issuers looking to access the capital market.”

Onyema added that “As part of our continued effort to deliver a world-class market infrastructure, we have launched a market surveillance platform ‘SMARTS’, powered by NASDAQ; X-Academy as part of our continuous drive to ensure increased capacity building as well as launched a state-of-the-art Data Centre.

The Data Centre is consistent with our tradition of pioneering far-reaching innovations within the Nigerian Capital Market. With this launch, the NSE now offers; secure cost-efficient and holistic cloud solutions to different stakeholders.”

Operators View On Attracting Both Foreign And Indigenous Investors To Capital Market.

President of the Association of Stockbroking Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Patrick Ezeagu, said that the Nigerian capital market can attract foreign investors through the following means; ensuring that there are proper incentives for foreign investors such as good and operational corporate governance practices, and favorable policy on capital importation and repatriation.

There should also be good, effective and favorable social economic environment in the country, appropriate and fair tax system in place, favorable and stable monetary and fiscal policies, among others.

He stated further that most of these factors apply to indigenous investors either at the level of institutions or retail, saying that investment is all about risk and return trade off. The market should not only attract foreign investors, it must be highly sought after by indigenous ones.

Managing director, APT Securities & Funds Limited Kasimu Garba Kurfi said most foreign investors understand and play better in the Nigerian investment market noting that clearer macroeconomic direction, upbeat crude oil pricing and reduced political risks usually influence foreign investments.

He, however, added that sell pressure on domestic investors might not be unconcerned with demand to raise funds to meet financing needs in preparation for resumption of schools. With a trading cycle of four days, most investors find their shares handy in the event of immediate cash requirement.

Chief executive officer, Sofunix Investment and Communications, Mr. Sola Oni, said strong fundamentals and undervaluation of Nigerian equities have made them attractive to investors noting that clearer economic and political directions have further reduced Nigerian macro risks and made Nigerian securities more attractive.

Also, Omordion expressed concern on the spillover effect and volatility caused by over-dependence on foreign investors in the nation’s stock market. He linked the huge investment outflow from foreign investors to uncertainties that shrouded the nation’s economic outlook, occasioned by insecurity, kidnapping and recurrent farmers-headers clashes.

According to him, this gives credence to the fact that while the large presence of foreign investors in the market signifies strong attraction to the country, their sudden reversal also portends great danger, given the bearish mode currently being witnessed in the market.

He insisted that the major reason for the depressed state of the market is the sell down by foreign investors who play a dominant role in the nation’s stock market.

Analysts at United Capital Plc, noted that “The moderated share prices continue to present good entry points for value investors, although we expect the current bearish trend to persist even into the last quarter of 2019 as there is no stimulus in sight. Hence, we expect the authorities to implement market-friendly policies in order to facilitate real sector productivity.

“Over first half of the year, equities in global, emerging and frontier markets bucked the 2018 bearish trend. This was as most indices ended in the green territory on the back of the global easing narratives. However, most equities in the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region underperformed their emerging and frontier market peers, as FPIs piled into high yielding debt instruments within the region.

“Looking ahead, we believe the outlook for emerging and frontier market equities will remain positive through H2, 2019 on the back of the expectation for a more dovish global monetary policy. For SSA, we expect interest in equities to remain fundamentally driven as the heavy-weight market movers, FPI continue to look for bold economic reforms as a fundamental reason for buying equities. Thus, in the absence of any new reforms in H2, 2019, we expect sentiments to remain similar to that of H1, 2019.”

In conclusion, foreign portfolio investments have positive significant impact on economic growth in Nigeria. Market analysts are of the view that government should initiate policies that will promote the long-rum growth of the capital market and the economy at large.

They noted that the government must create a conducive business environment by providing constant power supply, good roads, security of life and property and maintain policy consistency in order to boost local investment in the country. The capital market should be further deepened through the introduction derivatives.