NUT Laments Shortage Of Manpower In Schools

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has lamented the acute shortage of teachers in public schools, urging the federal government to do more to improve teachers welfare.

NUT national president, Comrade Muhammed Nasir Idris, in his speech at the 2019 World Teachers’ Day Celebration in Abuja, yesterday, said the issue of shortage of teachers has remained a major challenge in the education system.

According to him, “Reports from practitioners indicate an alarming rate of retirement of teachers without a corresponding recruitment to fill the gap. This has resulted in an acute shortage of teachers, especially in rural areas. The theme of this year, therefore, brings to the fore the need for a policy redirection that would enhance the occupational and social status of teachers and engender a more fulfilling teaching career that would make the profession more attractive to young people with a view to meeting the manpower needs of our schools.”

Speaking on the theme: “Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession,” the NUT boss said that a special salary structure for teachers would address the peculiarities of the teaching profession and give the profession its true identity and status.

“We hereby once again make our humble submission that the proposal for a uniform Teachers Salary Structure (TSS) for all professional teachers in the country be given due attention and consideration.

“The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) acknowledges and supports recent efforts made by the Federal Ministry of Education to promote positive reforms in the education sector. One of the teacher related reforms being sought for is the Teachers Salary Structure (TSS) which the NUT has demanded since 1992.”

“Also, the demand for upward review of the retirement age of teachers is age-long. The teachers of primary and secondary schools in the country were pleased to note that the 8th National Assembly passed the bill for review of the retirement age of teachers/education officers from 60 to 65 years. As the bill awaits Presidential assent, we look forward with great expectations that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, will not hesitate to sign it into law, as an extension of the good gesture of the federal government to teachers of primary and secondary schools as it was done to their colleagues at the tertiary level in the past,” he said.

He further expressed concern about the guidelines issued by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to the effect that all allocations accruable to local government councils (LGCs), should go directly to their respective banks with effect from June 1, 2019, saying the directive was likely to adversely affect the payment of primary school teachers’ salaries.