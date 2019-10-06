Obaseki Wins NUT’s Best Education Governor For 2019

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has won the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) for 2019 as the most education friendly governor for reforms and innovations in the State.

The award was presented yesterday by the minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu at the 2019 World Teachers Day celebration put together by the NUT in Abuja.

Obaseki said the award was in recognition of the Edo State education reforms which dwells on driving quality learning through technology, teachers and students motivation.

The governor further said that the Edo Best initiative, transformed the education sector in the last one and half years through attacking the root cause of education decay and even social vices.

He said, “In Edo State, we decided to dedicate ourselves to not just building classes but to go to the foundation of education” adding, “you’ve got to think of education strategically to realise that what is most important is the foundation and that is basic education.”

He continued, “What we have done in Edo in the last one and a half years is to first prioritise basic education and technical education.

“Basic education from the perspective of encouraging teachers, making sure we are able to deploy technology to determine and tell when a teacher is in class.

“I can tell from my office today when a teacher is in class. If a teacher is not in class then the teacher hasn’t signed into the platform” he emphasized.

According to him, “once a teacher is signed in, the lesson note for that day will be loaded into the teacher’s tablet. And we’ve trained teachers to understand how to use the tablets and the technology to teach the children.

“So, what this award means is that a nation should know that we are prioritising education as a party” he noted adding that, “education is one of the cardinal points in the APC manifesto.”

“What is important today is mental infrastructure not stomach infrastructure. It is an intellectual infrastructure that will build stomach infrastructure. Each direction we go, we must emphasize development of human capacity” he emphasized.