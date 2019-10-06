Omo-Agege Rallies Nigerians On Fight Against Insecurity

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings, to join hands with the present administration to solve the security challenges facing the country.

The deputy president of the Senate who specifically called on politicians to stop politicising security issues, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to proffer solutions.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mr. Owede Agbajileke, Omo-Agege spoke in Abuja at a national discourse on ‘Peace, Security, Unity and National Reconciliation’.

The event was organised by the Global Initiative for African Development (GIFAD).

Represented by his senior special assistant on Strategic Security, Col. Melvin Usman (rtd), the senator said: “Rather than brood and curse over these vices, let us join hands to proffer solutions. These vices are creations of men and as such the solutions cannot be above man. As we know, internal security is mainly exclusive to the central government, and the President has stated that the federal government is addressing the issue with the governments of the states at all levels. For the states themselves, they can pursue policies that emphasize on those good things that bind us together and avoid those that tend to divide us.

“This should be the same for all types of groups in Nigeria, be they ethnic, religious. Civil Society Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations, student groups and all other forms of pressure groups. Even with the private sector, it is a veritable form of social responsibility all over the world for business organisations to promote peace and security around them. It is only where there is peace and security that business can truly thrive”.

He also called on the private sector to join hands with the government in tackling the issue through corporate social responsibilities.

He expressed the willingness of the Ninth National Assembly to play its part by passing necessary legislations to help tackle the challenges.

“On our part in the National Assembly we will continue to pay attention to your views and also legislate on those aspects of our existing laws where amendments are needed. New laws to address areas of lacunae will also be enacted as they are identified. I am now calling on us all to help identify such gaps”, he said.

Earlier in his address of welcome, GIFAD chairman, Dr. Onwubuya Breakforth, pointed out that the challenges of insecurity should not be left in the hands of government alone but by collective efforts from all stakeholders.