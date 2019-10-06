PDP Congratulates Wike Over Victory At Tribunal

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday congratulated Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his victory at the River State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The party described the tribunal’s verdict, in affirming Governor Wike’s electoral victory, as an inevitable triumph of justice over forces that sought to undermine the will of the people and stall the wheel of progress in the state.

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Governor Wike’s victory in the March governorship election, “in spite of the odds orchestrated by anti-democratic elements, underscores his popularity given his manifest commitment to the good of the people as evinced in the massive infrastructural development and unprecedented empowerment of the people since he took office in 2015.”

The PDP described Governor Wike as a highly dedicated, innovative and patriotic leader whose commitment to the wellbeing of his people and the overall stability of “our nation has remained a reference point in contemporary Nigeria.

“While commending the tribunal for upholding justice in the matter, the party urged all its elected and appointed public officials to continue in their dedication and selfless service to the people, in line with the manifesto of the PDP and vision of our founding fathers,” PDP stated.