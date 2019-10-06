NEWS
PDP Congratulates Wike Over Victory At Tribunal
The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday congratulated Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his victory at the River State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.
The party described the tribunal’s verdict, in affirming Governor Wike’s electoral victory, as an inevitable triumph of justice over forces that sought to undermine the will of the people and stall the wheel of progress in the state.
The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Governor Wike’s victory in the March governorship election, “in spite of the odds orchestrated by anti-democratic elements, underscores his popularity given his manifest commitment to the good of the people as evinced in the massive infrastructural development and unprecedented empowerment of the people since he took office in 2015.”
The PDP described Governor Wike as a highly dedicated, innovative and patriotic leader whose commitment to the wellbeing of his people and the overall stability of “our nation has remained a reference point in contemporary Nigeria.
“While commending the tribunal for upholding justice in the matter, the party urged all its elected and appointed public officials to continue in their dedication and selfless service to the people, in line with the manifesto of the PDP and vision of our founding fathers,” PDP stated.
MOST READ
Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum
Man Steals 30-day-old Baby In Ogun
Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria
Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture
Only Nigerian-made Solutions Can Solve Our Challenges – PMB
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
Banks Bullion Van Escorts Raise Alarm Over Risk To Lives
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market