Round Trip Around China

In this piece, JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH recounts his experience in China during his visit to that country for the Belt and Road News Network media workshop.

For the second time in three months, I found myself visiting the People’s Republic Of China, this time for the Peoples Daily media workshop. The media workshop is a training programme organised by the People’s Daily under the Belt and Road News Network (hereinafter referred to as BRNN) which is jointly established by media organizations from B & R countries and regions.

BRNN is designed to strengthen mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation and forms a normalised mechanism for media collaboration. It aims to promote communication between different nations and cultures while also facilitating the cooperation in various sectors between countries.

With this in mind, I was looking forward to the trip and as a journalist who always strives to improve on his skills, my goal was to expand my knowledge of new media journalism and at the same time network with journalists from other African and South American countries.

After a whole day’s trip to China I arrived Beijing on Sunday September 15. The first day of the training involved a welcome and orientation session, a brief of the BRNN and workshop orientation at the impressive People’s Daily office.The deputy head of public department of CPC, central committee , Jiang Jianguo and Editor-in-Chief, People’s Daily, Tuo Zhen gave their welcome addresses.

Later that day, we went to People’s Daily’s new media centre. I must also admit that the New media centre is impressive and my thought was how it could be replicated in my media organization, LEADERSHIP Newspapers Ltd.

Sadly, all over the world, print circulation is dropping and the concentration is now more on the online department, the new media. Our tour guide, Phillip told us that People’s Daily sells 3.4 million copies daily and mostly bought by political office holders and the elites. The young people mostly go online to read news reports.

The second day we headed to the Communication University Of China (CUC) for the training which was on new media technology operation. We also had lectures in the school on achievement and challenge of China’s economy, design and making of New Media News products and China’s media industry status and tendency.

We were given lessons on the planning and production of news media products, the use of Omnimedia which is widely used in China. It includes audios and videos. The introduction of H5 production which is used for operating activities, branding, promotion, introducing products and reporting.

We also visited the Xinhua News agency where we were introduced to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchors. It is instructive to note that the agency is the pioneer of AI robots to read news. The move has received mixed reactions from major news organizations in the world. With this new AI news anchor, many broadcast journalists will soon be out of jobs.

At the agency we saw the mixed reality intelligence studio which comprises of the Intelligence newsroom which will very soon revolutionalise the media landscape. We were also given some lectures on Carton production platform, Live news cloud- China largest online news production platform and Smart hardware (audio conversion pen).

The next day, we also had a tour of the Museums of the Communication University. We saw the evolution of media from the early 30s till date, including television, radio and cameras.

Similarly, on Wednesday we went to the Great China Wall. The Great Wall of China is the collective name of a series of fortification systems generally built across the historical northern borders of China to protect and consolidate territories of Chinese States and empires against various nomadic groups of the steppe and their polities.

Climbing the wall was an experience I will never forget. We were told that there is a prize for anyone who climbs to the last stop of the wall which is numbered 20. Some of us managed to get to 17 stop on the wall. This, in itself, was an achievement because climbing the wall requires fitness and mental alertness.The Chinese government, I believe, is making millions of dollars from tourists to the Great Wall.

Subsequently, on Friday that week, we headed for Guiyang City and our first port of call was the Zhijingdong Cave Geopark which was another beauty to behold if you are a fan of ancient arts. The park is 170km in size.The Geopark consists of the Zhijingdong Cave, the Qijiehe River and Dongfenghu Lake, three distinct landforms representing different processes of Karts development. These graceful karst land forms include caves, canyons and natural bridges.

Before entering the cave, we were told that we will walk about 20 km in the cave and anyone who is not up to it should stay in the bus. But trust Africans, none of us stayed in the car; we all wanted to experience nature at its best in the cave. Walking in the cave was probably the most adventurous thing I have done in a long time. After walking around the cave for close to two hours, most of us lost at least 2 kilos that day.

Next in line was time to visit the local poverty alleviation programmes. I was very much interested in that visit because it resonates with President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Instructively, according to the World Bank, more than 850 million people have lifted themselves out of extreme poverty as China’s poverty rate fell from 88 per cent in 1981 to 0.7 percent in 2015, as measured by the percentage of people living on the equivalent of US$1.90 or less per day in 2011 purchasing price parity terms.

First, we visited the Zhijin Cai Qun Miao Batik and Embroidery In Zhijin County, Bejie City of Guizhou province. The company is managed by Ms Yang Yongxi, Mom hand works, a textile company for over 90 years with 60 employees. Her mother is 89 years and she inherited it from her mother. Last month she made 50000 items for a company in Hong Kong. She also gets international orders.

Secondly , we visited the poverty alleviation projects sponsored by Evergrande Group including Shexiang Ancient City tourism development project, cattle breeding plant and Maganshan tourism park.

It would be recalled that the Wumeng Moutain region is one of China’s contiguous poverty- striken areas with an extreme degree of poverty afflicting a large improverished population. Bijie City, nestled deep in Wumeng moutain and faves with the most dire poverty has a population of 9 million people in 7 counties and 3 districts. At the end of 2015, Bijie City had an improverished population of 1,154,500, leaving it with the most arduous poverty alleviation task in China. Evergrande group is a pairing assistance to Bijie City with a donation of 11 billion yuan to help more than 1 million improverished population get out of poverty by 2020.

We also saw poverty reduction through raising cattle. The cattle was different from ours here in Nigeria. When I noticed that the cattles were in ranch, the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Nigeria came to my mind.

Next stop was a visit to some green house projects. Our tour guide told us it takes 20 thousand yuan to build one green house for tomatoes and another 7 months to harvest the tomatoes. Revenue for one harvest is 4000 yuan.

I was highly impressed with the buildings built for the community by Evergrande group. We entered into one of the houses and we met an 89-year-old woman who was visibly happy to see us. From abject poverty, she now has a house of her own.

One thing I noticed about the counties we visited, even though they are villages, is that they have magnificent roads which can compete with roads in Abuja and Lagos. Most of the trips we undertook was by road and the roads were good. Nobody was scared of being attacked; I didn’t see any broken down vehicle on the road. Most of the trips to some of the villages took us like two to three hours.

Next stop was the Leishan County where we visited the village cluster of the Miao people an ethnic minority group in South-west China. The Miao ethnic group has a population of 8,940,116, mainly scattered in Guizhou, Hunan, Yunnan, Sichuan, Guangxi, Hubei and Hainan provinces.

The Miao’s ancestry can be traced back to the ‘Chiyou’ tribe, a tribe in the primitive society in the Central Plains. During the Shang and Zhou dynasties, the Miao’s ancestors began to construct their kingdom in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River. Later, they gradually migrated to the southern part of China. (today Hunan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Hainan, Guangxi and other provinces).

The Miao ethnic group has its own language which belongs to the Miao-Yao Austronesian of Chinese-Tibetan Phylum. They used to have their own character, but now it is lost. At the beginning of the 20th century, they invented a kind of phonetic character named ‘Old Miao Character’. Now Chinese is widely used by the Miao people.

They used to believe in many gods and worship their ancestors or dragons. Now some of them believe in the Catholic or Christian religion.

For most of my colleagues, the visit to the Miao people was the highlight of our visit to China. Some women dressed in beautiful traditional attires came out to welcome us. We were offered traditional wines in tusks and we were told to accept the wines but don’t drink too much to avoid getting drunk. After a red carpet reception for us, we were treated to a folk art performance by the Miao people. Some of my colleagues were even thinking of relocating to the village because of the wonderful reception accorded us by the people.

One of the places we also visited was the Wujianggyuan River Scenic park by boat. We passed by the magnificent Yachihe Bridge, the fifth suspension bridge in the world with a length of 1450m and a height of 434m. Most of us were awed by the architectural beauty of the bridge and wondered how the Chinese were able to build such a beauty.

Our next stop was a visit to Guangzhou. Immediately we arrived the city we went on a boat ride and had the opportunity of seeing the Canton Tower in all its splendour at night. First thing in the morning we headed to see China resources power plant, one of the most successful, lucrative power plant in China.

We headed to Shunde City where our first stop was Galanz group, which was founded in September 28, 1978. It is a world-class integrated white goods brand enterprise, and one of the most influential leading enterprises in the Chinese household electrical appliances industry. We visited the production and saw how their appliances are being put together. One thing I noticed was that most of the workers in the production room were young people.

Galanz Group president and chairman, Leung Chiu Yin disclosed that Africa will become the world’s fastest growing economy in future, hence the need for Chinese companies to sieze the opportunity to develop new investment.

Our last major visit was to the Hong Kong- Zhuhai – Macau bridge, another architectural beauty. We were also told how China against all odds built the bridge .The Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge (HZMB), officially the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge, is a 55-kilometre (34 mi) bridge–tunnel system consisting of a series of three cable-stayed bridges, an undersea tunnel, and four artificial islands. It is both the longest sea crossing and the longest open-sea fixed link on earth. The HZMB spans the Lingding and Jiuzhou channels, connecting Hong Kong, Macau, and Zhuhai—three major cities on the Pearl River Delta.

The tour guide who was giving anecdotes about the bridg told us how the street bordering the bridge was called the street of romance. As we drove past the Macau gate we were entertained by our tour guide about different folktales and legends about the city.

The next day we headed back to Beijing and even though the week involved lots of traveling and all, it was a wonderful experience. In all, I came back with a lot of knowledge about China: how they have lifted millions out of poverty and changing the narrative of the country. Even though China calls itself a developing country, to me it has ticked all the boxes of a developed country.

Having visited major cities like New York, Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Paris , Dubai and Berlin, I can confidently say Beijing and Guangzhou stands head and shoulders above most of these major cities. Nigeria can take a cue from China by taking our destiny in our hands and chart our own way to growth and prosperity.