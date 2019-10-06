BUSINESS
Spending On AI Systems In MEA To Top $374m In 2020
Spending on artificial intelligence (AI) systems in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to reach $374.2 million next year, up from $261.8 million in 2018 and an anticipated $310.3 million in 2019.
According to the latest forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC) World’s Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Guide, IDC expects spending in the region to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent for the 2018-2023 period as businesses continue to invest in projects that utilise the capabilities of AI software and platforms.
IDC’s program manager for software and cloud in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, Manish Ranjan, said, “The AI software applications and AI platforms markets continue to show steady growth in the MEA region, and we expect this momentum to continue over the forecast period.
“The use of AI and machine learning (ML) is on the rise in a wide variety of business applications from ERP and CRM to analytics, content management, and collaboration solutions. Many global vendors have started embedding AI, ML, and cognitive applications to provide ultimate business benefits to their users.” Spending on AI systems in the region will be led by the banking and retail industries. Together, these verticals will account for more than 33 per cent of spending in 2020, followed by federal/central governments and telecommunication industry.
Investments in AI systems across MEA will continue to be driven by a wide range of use cases. The three largest use cases – automated customer service agents, IT automation, and automated threat intelligence and prevention systems – will account for around 30 per cent of total AI spending in 2020.
Looking at individual countries, IDC’s forecast shows South Africa accounting for 20.5 per cent of AI spending in MEA during 2020, followed by the UAE on 19.7 per cent. Saudi Arabia will be the region’s third-biggest spender next year with 15.7 per cent share. Turkey will rank fourth, accounting for 11.1 per cent of regional AI spending.
