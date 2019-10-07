20 Corps Members To Repeat Service Year In Kwara

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara, Mrs Esther Tosin Ikupolati, says 20 corps members will repeat their service year.

Ikupolati told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin that the corps members would repeat the year because they absconded from the service.

She also said that 15 other corps members that violated various sections of the NYSC Bye Laws have their service year extended, ranging from two to four months.

The state coordinator added that the punishment would deter others who may want to tow the path of indiscipline.

Ikupolati added that the affected corps members were among the 1,781 who served in the 2018 Batch C stream one in the state.

She added that the corps members passed out in a low key ceremony and were issued certificates at the NYSC state secretariat in Ilorin.

She said four deserving corps members received NYSC State Honours Award for distinguishing themselves in the course of their service year.

She noted that “it is our tradition in the NYSC to always reward hardworking, ingenuity, resourcefulness and innovations among corps members during the passing out ceremonies.”

She commended the outgoing corps members for their contributions to the development of the state, especially in education, health, agriculture, rural infrastructure and involvement in the concluded general elections.

She advised the corps members to continue to practice the skills acquired during their Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training, saying “the skill acquired will come in handy as an alternative to the usual job seeking mentality.”

The state coordinator lamented that one of the outgoing corps members died during the national service due to ill health. (NAN)