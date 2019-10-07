NEWS
Aregbesola Urges More Determination In Tackling Security Challenges
The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the Nigerian military and other security agencies to be more determined in tackling the various security challenges facing the country.
Aregbesola made the call at the opening of the Leadership in National Security Course 3, organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in collaboration with Peace Building Consult on Monday in Abuja.
He said that the issue of national security was all encompassing, adding that everything starts and ends with security.
The minister, who defined security as the “banishment to the existence of anxiety and threat to human existence”, urged participants to develop template for addressing the Nation’s security challenges.
According to him, every Nigerian should be interested in security because of its core role in any civilisation.
He commended President Muhammad Buhari for his support for the military to limit the threats of insurgency.
“I am here to join forces with those who are sacrificing their comfort and safety to ensure the security of Nigeria.
“With your determination, security of lives and properties will be guaranteed in this country,” he said.
Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said that that yearning for a peaceful environment was of fundamental importance.
Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, emphasised the need for national security discourse for peace and sustainable development.
He said that the Nigerian military especially the army, had contributed enormously in tackling the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the country.
According to him, national security requires the involvement of all stakeholders in the management of security challenges.
“It is my sincere belief that the knowledge the participants and the stakeholders will acquire at the end of this course will be of tremendous benefit to the system.
“Let me seize this unique opportunity to re-assure this audience that with continued collaboration and deepened synergy between the security agencies and the citizens, the myriad of security issues besetting the nation will be ameliorated for enthronement of peace and tranquility,” he said.
The Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, commended the organisers of the course for the initiative, assuring that the service would continue to collaborate with other security agencies.
Ahmed, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General, Human Resources, Mr John Mrabure, said the course, which was aimed at equipping security managers and civilians with basic understanding of national security was timely.
He urged that all hands must be on deck to provide urgent solution to the myriad of security issues confronting the country.
According to him, in discussing the prevailing security concerns however, the role of leadership in policy formulation as well as operational supervision cannot be over emphasised.
“Leaders must be seen to be on top of their game to provide solution and bring these vices to appreciable end,” he said.
Ahmed said that training and retraining was necessary so as to enable security personnel and other stakeholders to deploy the appropriate mechanism as well as build the right relationships necessary to ensure safety of lives and properties.
He said that the course would help enhance the capacity of those championing the fight against insecurity.
He, however, urged participants to pay attention and make useful contributions to the discussions toward addressing the challenges of national security.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day course would feature discussions bothering on political leadership and security management; national security and economic development among others. (NAN)
