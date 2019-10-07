Court Remands 3 Brothers For Allegedly Defiling, Molesting 8-year-old Relative

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that three brothers, Muyiwa, Jimi and Folorunsho Emmanuel, who allegedly molested and defiled their eight-year-old niece, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Muyiwa, 45, is charged with defiling the minor while Jimi, 51, and Folorunsho, 42, were charged with molesting her.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Prison, pending when the case would be filed at the Special Offences and Sexual Court, Ikeja.

Adedayo has adjourned the case until Nov. 6, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on Aug. 22, at No. 18/20 Ladipo Kuku off Allen, Ikeja.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)