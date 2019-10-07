CRIME
Court Remands 3 Brothers For Allegedly Defiling, Molesting 8-year-old Relative
An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that three brothers, Muyiwa, Jimi and Folorunsho Emmanuel, who allegedly molested and defiled their eight-year-old niece, be remanded in a correctional centre.
Muyiwa, 45, is charged with defiling the minor while Jimi, 51, and Folorunsho, 42, were charged with molesting her.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Prison, pending when the case would be filed at the Special Offences and Sexual Court, Ikeja.
Adedayo has adjourned the case until Nov. 6, for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on Aug. 22, at No. 18/20 Ladipo Kuku off Allen, Ikeja.
The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)
MOST READ
Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum
Man Steals 30-day-old Baby In Ogun
Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria
Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture
Only Nigerian-made Solutions Can Solve Our Challenges – PMB
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
Banks Bullion Van Escorts Raise Alarm Over Risk To Lives
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market