CRIME
Court Remands Landlord For Allegedly Defiling 9-year-old Tenant’s Daughter
An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded that a 59-year-old landlord, Dauda Jimoh, who allegedly defiled his tenant’s nine-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.
Chief Magistrate Adefumike Anoma, who did not take the plea of Jimoh, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice..
Anoma adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 27 in Ilupeju-Ekiti.
She alleged that Jimoh, who is the landlord to the victim’s mother, allegedly defiled the victim whenever her mother was not at home.
She said that it was the victim’s elder sister that saw the landlord on her sister and reported the matter to her mother.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012. (NAN)
