Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria

The managing director, VCare Diagnostics Limited, Sanjay Mathur has said the country would record improved healthcare delivery if it can tackle the current trend wherein about 40 to 50 per cent of samples are sent abroad for testing which increases the Turn Around Time (TAT) that often lead to delay in treatment for Nigerians.

Mathur who stated this at the launching of VCare Diagnostics Limited, in Lagos state, said a lot of Nigerians have lost their lives or wrongly treated due to delay in test result.

He said, “Vcare, the first State-of-the-Art Reference laboratory company was established in Nigeria to fill key gaps that currently persist in the healthcare diagnostics space, adding that the laboratory addresses the current trend wherein about 40 to 50 per cent of samples are sent outside of Nigeria for testing which increases the Turn Around Time (TAT) that often lead to delay in treatment for Nigerians.

To achieve its vision of becoming the Go-To Reference Laboratory and ensuring that no samples leave Nigeria, the managing director said VCare has partnered with Techmed Healthcare to bring-in rich experience in the field of medical diagnostics and hospital laboratory management in Africa.

“Techmed is a market leader in the field of diagnostics, with a portfolio that runs and maintains more than 80 diagnostics centers across India, a feat translating to over 2 million samples being tested per day.

“VCare will leverage on the strengths of Techmed by tapping into its vast resource pool of highly talented, experienced and specialised manpower to provide the most accurate clinical and analytical recommendations for the test results,” he added.

VCare also plans to open about six satellite laboratories and 200 collection centers across West Africa in the next two years, says Mathur.

There is something that is bigger than money and that is time, says the CEO, VCare Diagnostics Limited, Mr. Adiatu Adeyemi, adding that “At VCare, we save patients the TAT through our online testing ordering; home collection and doorstep delivery, all free of charge.”