Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his arch political rival and former deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon James Faleke yesterday met behind closed in what has been described as reconciliatory meeting.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Governor Bello, his Chief of Staff and Running mate, Chief Edward Onoja met with Faleke at the Abuja residence of the governor behind, after which they posed for photographs displaying four fingers apiece signifying additional four years for Bello in Lugard House.

Confirming the development, the director-general of GYB/CEDO campaign organization in Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi State, Hon Duro Meseko described the reconciliation as the best thing to have happened to the APC in the state ahead of the November 16 governorship poll.

In a statement issued yesterday, Meseko said with the coming together of the two gladiators of APC in the state, the coast is fully clear for a resounding victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship elections.

He said, “For me, the raproachment between Governor Yahaya Bello and Hon James Faleke today is one of the best things to have happened to our great party, in terms of the unity it would engender, aside other dividends that would accrue therefrom. I am indeed excited that the APC in Kogi is now a closely knit family, united for good governance.

“To all the opposition parties in the State, I admonish them to look beyond the November 16 Governorship election as it is now clear more than ever before that there is no vacancy in Lugard House.

Meseko who is a former House of Representatives member praised the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his fatherly role in re-uniting Governor Bello and Hon Faleke.

“To our indefatigable National Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, I say kudos for his fatherly role in bringing the two brothers (Bello and Faleke) together. For me, politics should not be taken beyond what it is-Politics. It should not be a do or die affair. It should be played with a sense of maturity and responsibility and that was what played out in Abuja today”, he added.