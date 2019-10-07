Matawalle’s Peace Initiative And Banditry Resurgence In Zamfara

It was apparent that Alhaji Bello Matawalle, the PDP governorship candidate in the April governorship elections in Zamfara had no premonition of becoming the governor until the Supreme Court delivered its controversial judgement that sacked all 34 elected candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With Matawalle’s victory coming through series of litigations in which neither him nor his party was party, left the new governor with a dilemma before the people of Zamfara state who hitherto rejected him and his party at the polling booths.

There was, therefore, a desperate search for a legacy project or policy to embark upon to entrench himself into the minds of the people of the state. Banditry, which for some years now, has become a recurring decimal in the state, quickly made itself the project.

Governor Matawalle utilized all available fora to blame the murderous banditry on the administration of his predecessor Abdulaziz Yari, promising to invoke a magic wand to end banditry in no time.

To achieve this laudable objective, Governor Matawalle in collaboration with the police set up the Peace and Reconciliation Initiative under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police to “peacefully negotiate ceasefire by the bandits.”

The bandits ceasefire is the most visible objective cum achievement of the PDP-led Matawalle administration in the state in the last four months.

What is not clear is whether the ceasefire being brokered by the government is making any meaningful and tangible headway. A careful content analysis of the radio, television and newspapers propaganda materials will quickly indicate that the policy is working. But that is only before you compare them with the quantum of bloodletting being carried out by the same “repentant bandits.”

Only last Thursday, the same “repentant bandits” killed nine soldiers, with a dozen others missing in Sunke village of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The media reports revealed that dozens of bandits arrived the village, about 30 kilometers south of Anka town, on motorcycles, firing at soldiers and policemen.

The media reported unnamed government officials blaming the killing of the soldiers on the soldiers. They described the gruesome murder of the soldiers as a reprisal.

“Soldiers killed some repentant bandits and they vowed to avenge the attacks. The repentant bandits mobilized their men and raided the army formation in the village,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

This is indeed scary. Reprisal attacks by bandits, sorry repentant bandits? This is coming after the celebrated ceasefire and disarmament by the bandits? Impossible.

What is even scarier is the viral videos and media reports indicating that some 24 hours before the killing of the soldiers, an long convoy of armed bandits were seen freely moving across the state.

The reports stated that the heavily armed bandits numbering about 300, riding on 150 motorcycles were seen in Bayan Ruwa in Maradun local government, passing through Maru and Mayanchi.

The armed bandits stopped at Mayanchi junction, along Gusau-Sokoto road, chased away people, ransacked a petroleum filing station, refueled their motorcycles, and took away over N300,000 from the vault of the filling station, and drove away in broad daylight.

The videos showed villagers lining up the streets “hailing” the convoy of the armed bandits.

What is far more disturbing is the report that when one of the military commanders in the state called the Zamfara state Commissioner of Police to ascertain the veracity of the mass movement of the bandits, the police chief reportedly confirmed the incident, explaining that the “repentant bandits” were moving to Birnin Gwari, another bandits enclave in neighboring Kaduna state.

What is not yet clear is whether the bandits are now above the law in the state. The police commissioner’s confirmation that the bandits were moving to Birnin Gwari is enough evidence to arrest them, particularly having murdered Nigerian soldiers. But that was, however, not done as am writing this. Instead, the soldiers are being blamed for killing bandits who murdered thousands of people, including children, women and the aged.

The questions many people in the state are asking is: Is Governor Matawalle’s peace initiative an immunity for bandits? Are the bandits now above the laws of the land? Does Matawalle’s so-called amnesty on the bandits confer them with a license to kill at will with no consequences? Of what use is the governor’s initiative if Nigerian citizens and security agencies will be killed at will?

Recently, the Zamfara CP, Usman Nagogo, told journalists at a press briefing that armed bandits’ activities have reduced by about 98 percent following the Peace and Reconciliation Initiative in the state.

The police chief said his command had organised separate meetings with Fulanis, Hausas, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and various bandit groups before bringing them all together at an enlarged meeting chaired by Governor Matawalle.

Not long after the police commissioner’s bragging, at least 30 people were killed by armed bandits who raided Kware village in Shinkafi district in Zamfara state on September 5, 2019.

“I can confirm 30 people were killed by the bandits in the attack in Kware,” Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu told AFP.

The fatality figure is much higher than the official figures released by the police authorities.

A villager told AFP that the bandits “came around 4pm and opened fire on the village, shooting anyone on sight and burning houses.”

The attack came just three days after bandits killed 32 vigilance group members in Kware, at a checkpoint set up by villagers, police and residents had told AFP.

All this is happening despite Matawalle’s peace initiative. It is now clear that security challenges are never political. The honeymoon is over for Matawalle and his repentant bandits.

–Faruku wrote from Gusau, Zamfara State.