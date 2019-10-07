COVER STORIES
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
After 99 days in the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) Season 4 Pepper Dem edition House, 26-year old Mercy Eke has won the reality show with a whopping N60 million grand prize.
Commonly referred to as ‘Lamborghini’, Eke who is the first female to win the contest was announced the winner of the keenly contested grand finale. The 26-year old native of Imo State beat Mike Edwards to win the grand prize which is a N30million cash prize; SUV from Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two, packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost and other juicy prizes.
In a suspense filled grand finale, Chukwuemeka ‘Frodd’ Okoye was evicted giving room for the Top 2. Omashola Kola Oburoh and Seyi Dosumu Awolowo were the first to be evicted at the grand finale making room for the top 3 contestants.
First runner-up, Mike went home with N2m for the overall best time at the games show, while Seyi won the One.org task and got the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the United Nation general meeting in New York.
The host of the programme, Mr. Ebuka Obi Uchendu revealed that about 240 million votes was gotten throughout the season, breaking record of getting 50 million votes in the last week.
In a night that was tension soaked as fans routed for their favourite housemates, Tiwa Savage was the first musician to perform showing why she is acclaimed the diva of Nigerian music.
The chairman, MI was the next to perform as his fans and followers of the two genre awaited his performance vis-a-vis his diss to Vector that has kept the social media awash and buzzing at the weekend.
Patoranking was the last musical artiste to perform after which Tiwa Savage came up again to perform and with Patoranking.
There were 24 evictions and one disqualifications before the final winner was announced.
Mercy during the interview said she fell in love with another house mate, Steve Ikechukwu Onyema because they understand each other.
