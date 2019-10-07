NEWS
No Outbreak Of Infection In Queens College – Abayomi
In light of the recent report of an excess of upper respiratory tract infection in Queens College, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said that there is no evidence of major infection or outbreak of epidemic at the Queens College, Yaba, Lagos.
Abayomi who disclosed this yesterday after an on-site inspection of facilities in the School expressed satisfaction at the general environment of the school as well as the state of facilities available for use of students and teachers.
He said, “I came here to have an idea of how many girls are experiencing any illnesses in light of the recent report of an excess of upper respiratory tract infection in the last week or two but I have gone round; I have been into the sick bay and through all the dormitories, I have interacted with all the girls; very clever, bright and happy girls and we haven’t really seen any evidence of major infection in the School, all the students look very happy and very healthy and I am happy that things are going on well here”.
“I am very happy that whatever had happened in the last two or three weeks, we have seen that it has significantly subsided. The sick bay doesn’t have many students in it. We only had two or three cases this morning of cough or cold which is not to be unexpected”, Abayomi added.
“We have examined the water system, the kitchen and the bathrooms; by and large I am satisfied. The water is clean, I drank some myself. I saw where they prepare the food it looks satisfactory. There does require a little bit of work and we are making our recommendations but by and large, I am happy with the general environment of the school. Of course it requires little touch up here and there, we have identified some places and I will appeal to the Federal Government and the Queens College Old Girls Association to pay more attention to this fantastic school with incredible heritage, that we keep maintaining it to a standard that everybody is accustomed to and will be proud of”, Abayomi said
He advised parents and guardians of pupils of the School who had gone home due to the fear of an outbreak to return their children and wards to school assuring them that there no cause for concern.
“My advice to the parents is that I am satisfied that everything is Ok here and your children can come back, I haven’t identify any risk or any cause for concern. So those children that have gone home, you can come back, nothing serious is happening in Queens College”, the Commissioner stated.
Speaking in the same vein, the resident physician of Queens College, Dr. Fatimah Ahmadu noted that there is no outbreak of epidemic or infection in the school. She explained that students who came down with flu, cough and catarrh in the course of the week since resumption were treated appropriately while those with high fever were referred for further assessment.
She said officials of the Federal and State Ministries of Health as well as Environmental Health Officers of the Local Government had paid visit to the school to see things first hand stressing that there is no need for fear or panic by the parents or the public.
