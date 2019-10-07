Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture

The Owa Ooye of Oke mesi land, Oba Michael Gbadebo Obalolade Adedeji has warned Nigerians against obsession with foreign culture, saying it is counter- productive to embrace foreign culture and relegate their own cultural heritage.

He spoke in Okemesi-Ekiti in Ekiti West local government area of Ekiti State during the celebration of the 133rd anniversary of Ekiti Parapo War and cultural heritage festival.

The monarch described Ekiti Parapo festival as a mark of the unity of Ekiti people, saying the festival gave the people economic emancipation, national identity and stand as a necessary reminder of Ekiti history.

The monarch who posited that the cultural festival should be welcome as the best cultural phenomenon to create love and unity among Ekiti people noted that almost all the then Ekiti Obas supplied men and materials and led their armies to the battle field.

The traditional ruler further stated that the festival should open all the people to brotherhood of kinship, interpersonal and inter-marital relationship among Ekiti people.

“Ekiti people to try to improve on the festival and not become so obsessed with foreign culture. It will be suicidal at this juncture of our emergence as a unique people to sacrifice our much converted heritage on the altar of cultural estrangement.”

In his speech, the chairman, Okemesi Cultural Heritage and Tourism Committee, Prince Kayode Oni, said the festival is not only to boost cultural and tourism in Ekiti State but also to rekindle the interest of our youth in its rich cultural heritage and imbue in them the spirit of unity and bravery.

Oni added that Ekiti Parapo festival is meant to celebrate the unity of Ekiti people, to honour our war heroes, Fabunmi Oraralada and other warriors from other towns in Ekiti.

He pointed out that the festival is to commemorate the Ekiti Parapo War of Liberation of 1877– 1886 and to honour the heroes of the war, particularly our own son, the legendary Fabunmi Oraralada Okemesi.

The Chairman, Ekiti Council of Obas, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi,called on Ekiti people to support culture and tourism and promote it. Oba Alabi, said there is need for unity in the state. He notedthat Ekiti people must unite and see themselves as one, describing the festival as the festival of Ekiti people and commend the warriors for their heroic exploits for Ekiti people.