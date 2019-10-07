Oyo Warns Against Indiscriminate Dumping Of Refuse

Oyo State government has warned its residents against indiscriminate disposal of refuse, saying it has created additional two landfills for waste disposal.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju who said this while briefing journalists added that the dumpsites are located at Igbokanda Village, Ido Local Government Area and Morowona Village at Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan.

According to him, five transfer loading stations have also been added to the existing stations to ease the loading of refuse across the state.

He said the purpose of the dumpsite were to de-congest the existing refuse landfills at Lapite, Awotan, Ajakanga, Abeeku and Sabo municipals.

According to him, this is as a result of complaints made by the people of these communities while on an inspection tour of the existing landfills at Awotan and Ajakanga in Ibadan.

“As far as waste management is concerned, it is mandatory for us as a government in ensuring safe and healthy environment that will not be harmful to the well- being of the citizens in the state.

“These new sites will help decongest the mass of refuse at those other areas and we will relocate from sites where people have built houses around the area to avoid creating health hazard that is the essence of the new sites.

“We are currently working on the drainage system and a good road network around the refuse area to avert liquid wastes finding its way into people’s homes while also ensuring that vehicles have easy access to the sites.

“It is also our intention to collaborate with the community members in the treatment of their wells towards ensuring that their water is not polluted.

“As a matter of fact, fumigation of the refuse areas is ongoing and the team had held meeting with the landlord association of the landfill area as well the scavengers association in order to achieve sustainable waste management process that will be beneficial to all”, he added.