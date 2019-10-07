ENTERTAINMENT
Regina Daniels, Juliet Ibrahim, Others Storm “The Enemy I Know” Celebrity Premiere
The much anticipated multi-million supernova movie, “The Enemy I Know” has been premiered in Abuja and will be released to cinemas worldwide on October 11th 2019. Produced by Nollywood godmother, Rita Daniels, mum to Nigeria top rated movie Diva, Regina Daniels and directed by Ozoemana Nwakile. The movie relays the life, times and death of billionaire Anthony Adewale, whose riches birthed conspiracy, distrust, envy and pride within a bloodline.
The Movie Premiere was at Transcorp Hilton Hotel and was attended by notable personalities in Nigeria and across the globe. Some of this distinguished personalities and celebrities are John Fashanu, Sydney Diala, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Ejike Asiegbu, Ken Erics, Fransis Duru, Agility Onwurah, Chuks chyke, Paschaline Bernard, Rita Daniels, Faze Alone, Mamuzee twins, Amb wahala, Moralmore, Amb Kingsley, Mr 2kay, Erriga.
According to Mrs. Rita Daniels, the Producer of “The Enemy I Know”, she told our correspondents that the huge budget movie was shot at different locations in Abuja, Africa’s fastest developing city and Lagos, biggest commercial city of the country. While some scene were shot airborne, describing the movie as the best of its kind in the Nigeria movie industry.
She did also spotlight the core societal message which the movie was produced to convey, stressing that “The Enemy I Know” is such that it relates the everyday experience of victims faced with similar challenges as Billionaire Anthony Adewale. However, the movie featured one of finest and best Nollywood Actors and Actresses across the world.
Some of the starring spotlights Actors and Actresses are Star Princess, Regina Daniels, Glo Advert Sensation, Sola Sobowale, Nollywood Crooner, Jide Kosoko, Ken Erics, Tana Adelena, Broda Shaggy, hip hop star, Naira Marley, Nino, Woli Arole and Rita Daniels.
MOST READ
Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum
Man Steals 30-day-old Baby In Ogun
Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria
Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture
Only Nigerian-made Solutions Can Solve Our Challenges – PMB
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
Banks Bullion Van Escorts Raise Alarm Over Risk To Lives
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market