Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina

About four weeks after the peace accord between Katsina state government and bandits leaders was consummated, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the peace process will soon lead to surrendering of arms by the repentant bandits.

Masari made the disclosure yesterday shortly after receiving no fewer than 15 kidnapped victims released by the bandits as part of the ongoing efforts at peaceful resolution of the banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in the eight frontline local government areas of the state.

The governor, in a statement by the director of press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Abdullahi Yar’Adua, said “the next level of the dialogue would be disarmament of the repentant bandits which he (Masari) and governors of Zamfara and Maradi were working to actualise.”

Masari also sympathised with the women and children including new mum of one day old baby who arrived in government house Katsina around 1am yesterday after 45 days in captivity.

Narrating their ordeal, they said the bandits operating in Jibia local government area of the state abducted them to an unknown destination from Mallamawa village in the area.

The women, who could not hide their joy on regaining their freedom, applauded the governor’s dialogue programme which paved the way for their release.

In his remarks, the chairman of Jibia local government transition committee, Haruna Musa Mota, said normalcy has returned to the area following the peace accord initiated by the state government.

Some dignitaries at hand to receive the rescued persons include the SGS of the state, Mustapha Inuwa, Katsina APC chairman, Shitu Shitu and chairman of AFDIN group, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.