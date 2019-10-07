COVER STORIES
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
About four weeks after the peace accord between Katsina state government and bandits leaders was consummated, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the peace process will soon lead to surrendering of arms by the repentant bandits.
Masari made the disclosure yesterday shortly after receiving no fewer than 15 kidnapped victims released by the bandits as part of the ongoing efforts at peaceful resolution of the banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in the eight frontline local government areas of the state.
The governor, in a statement by the director of press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Abdullahi Yar’Adua, said “the next level of the dialogue would be disarmament of the repentant bandits which he (Masari) and governors of Zamfara and Maradi were working to actualise.”
Masari also sympathised with the women and children including new mum of one day old baby who arrived in government house Katsina around 1am yesterday after 45 days in captivity.
Narrating their ordeal, they said the bandits operating in Jibia local government area of the state abducted them to an unknown destination from Mallamawa village in the area.
The women, who could not hide their joy on regaining their freedom, applauded the governor’s dialogue programme which paved the way for their release.
In his remarks, the chairman of Jibia local government transition committee, Haruna Musa Mota, said normalcy has returned to the area following the peace accord initiated by the state government.
Some dignitaries at hand to receive the rescued persons include the SGS of the state, Mustapha Inuwa, Katsina APC chairman, Shitu Shitu and chairman of AFDIN group, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.
MOST READ
Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum
Man Steals 30-day-old Baby In Ogun
Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria
Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture
Only Nigerian-made Solutions Can Solve Our Challenges – PMB
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
Banks Bullion Van Escorts Raise Alarm Over Risk To Lives
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
ICPC Recovers N900bn Constituency Project Funds