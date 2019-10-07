The Healing Power Of Black Plum Fruits

In the Old Testament, Prophetic tradition contrast black plum with heaven fruits. It is a herb which has been used for over 2000 years for many diseases. It is also known as Syzygium Cumini, Jamun in Hindu and Dinya in Hausa.

The great and ancient times physician Ibn Sina better known as Avicenna stated that: black plum fruits works as an expectorant and as a stimulant which stimulates the body’s immune system and helps overcome fatigue, while maintaining the blood sugar level because of the glucose it contained called Jamboline which regulates the conversion of sugar to glucose in addition to to its most effective antidirrheac and antihelminthic activity.

HOW TO PREPARE THE FRUITS

The fruits is wash in a clean bowl and is ready for consumption as every part of the fruits is edible.

Treatment of Dysentery

Mixed 20 grams of Black Plum seeds in half cup of water and drink twice daily.

Treatment of Diarrhoea

Consume five fruits immediately before eating morning and evening.

Treatment of Polyuria

Grind 1 teaspoon of Black Plum seed to make a powder and consume it daily.

Treatment of Piles

Extract the juice of black plum leaves by grinding and squeezing them. Take 20 mills of this juice and add a pinch of sugar in it. Consume it 3 times a day for one week.

Treatment of Throat disorder

Consume 10 ml of black plum juice daily.

CAUTION

Excess consumption may lead to stomach and body aches. Avoid during pregnancy or breasts feeding.

Do not take milk after consuming black plum juice or its derivatives.

Musa Muhammad Shuaibu wrote in from University of Maiduguri.