OPINION
The Healing Power Of Black Plum Fruits
In the Old Testament, Prophetic tradition contrast black plum with heaven fruits. It is a herb which has been used for over 2000 years for many diseases. It is also known as Syzygium Cumini, Jamun in Hindu and Dinya in Hausa.
The great and ancient times physician Ibn Sina better known as Avicenna stated that: black plum fruits works as an expectorant and as a stimulant which stimulates the body’s immune system and helps overcome fatigue, while maintaining the blood sugar level because of the glucose it contained called Jamboline which regulates the conversion of sugar to glucose in addition to to its most effective antidirrheac and antihelminthic activity.
HOW TO PREPARE THE FRUITS
The fruits is wash in a clean bowl and is ready for consumption as every part of the fruits is edible.
- Treatment of Dysentery
Mixed 20 grams of Black Plum seeds in half cup of water and drink twice daily.
- Treatment of Diarrhoea
Consume five fruits immediately before eating morning and evening.
- Treatment of Polyuria
Grind 1 teaspoon of Black Plum seed to make a powder and consume it daily.
- Treatment of Piles
Extract the juice of black plum leaves by grinding and squeezing them. Take 20 mills of this juice and add a pinch of sugar in it. Consume it 3 times a day for one week.
- Treatment of Throat disorder
Consume 10 ml of black plum juice daily.
CAUTION
Excess consumption may lead to stomach and body aches. Avoid during pregnancy or breasts feeding.
Do not take milk after consuming black plum juice or its derivatives.
Musa Muhammad Shuaibu wrote in from University of Maiduguri.
MOST READ
PMB Nominates Adesina For Re-election As AfDB President
Nigerian Artists Rally For NAFEST In Edo With Art Exhibition, Conference
World Teachers Day: Gov Okowa Rewards 12 Teachers With Cash, Cars
How Plateau Governorship Election Was Won, Lost At Tribunal
Port Dredging: NPA Undecided Over Future Of $70m JV Contract
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Motorists Decry State Of Abeokuta, Papa Road
- NEWS21 hours ago
Borno Govt. Reintegrates 132 Ex-Boko Haram Members
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gunmen Abduct 6 People In Adamawa
- NEWS22 hours ago
Biden’s Visits To Ukraine Draw Scrutiny
- NEWS22 hours ago
NAF Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Airforce Neutralises No Fewer Than 10 Bandits Near Kaduna
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
ICPC Recovers N900bn Constituency Project Funds