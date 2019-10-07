WORLD
U.S. Signs Trade Deal With Japan
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a new trade deal with Japan, the White House said.
The countries had announced an initial deal in September, including increased access to Japanese markets for U.S. agricultural producers.
The deal comes as Trump struggled to finalise more complete trade deals with a number of key commercial partners, including Europe, China, Mexico and Canada.
Meanwhile, U.S. threat remained of imposing car tariffs on Japan, in spite the deal.
Trump had so far paid two visits to Japan, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe working to build a relationship with the U.S. president. (dpa/NAN)
MOST READ
Abiodun To Unveil First Ultra-Modern Ode Remo Museum
Man Steals 30-day-old Baby In Ogun
Expert Decries Delayed Diagnosis In Nigeria
Oba Adedeji Warns Against Obsession With Foreign Culture
Only Nigerian-made Solutions Can Solve Our Challenges – PMB
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
Banks Bullion Van Escorts Raise Alarm Over Risk To Lives
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market